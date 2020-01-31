Stocks in the news: HUL, Tata Motors, Wipro, ITC, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Quarterly results: Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, J&K Bank, Power Grid, Alembic, Arvind, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Bank of India, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation, Birlasoft, Unitech, V-Guard Industries, Castrol India, Kamdhenu, Coromandel International and Jubilant Life Sciences are among the companies that will release their quarterly numbers today.

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache BS-VI 2020 motorcycle

Majesco US arm to acquire US-based co InsPro Tech for USD 12 million

Wipro - Chief executive officer and managing director Abidali Z Neemuchwala decided to step down due to family commitments

Nocil: The company approved the amalgamation of Suremi Trading and Sushripada Investments with it.

Blue Star Q3: Net profit came at Rs 19.6 crore against the loss of Rs 0.9 crore and revenue rose 12.5 percent at Rs 1,236 crore against Rs 1,099 crore YoY.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: RBI accepts promoters' voting rights in the company to be capped to 20 percent till March 31, 2020.

Tata Motors Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,738 crore against the loss of Rs 26,992.5 crore and revenue went down 6.8 percent at Rs 71,676.1 crore YoY.

Persistent Systems Q3: Net profit came up at Rs 87.9 crore against Rs 86.1 crore and rupee revenue up at Rs 922.7 crore against Rs 884.6 crore QoQ.

Bajaj Electricals: The board will meet on January 31 to consider and approve the right issue of equity shares.

Brooks Laboratories: The board will meet on January 31 to consider and approve the right issue of equity shares.

Indostar Capital Finance: The board will meet on January 31 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

SICAL Logistics: Yes Bank on Thursday said it has sold more than 15 lakh shares, constituting 2.68 percent of equity stake, of SICAL Logistics in various tranches.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government is planning to sell a 15 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) through an offer for sale, which could fetch about Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reported a 32 percent increase in net profit at Rs 55.57 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's net profit stood at Rs 41.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Carborundum Universal: The Murugappa Group company recorded consolidated net profits for the October-December 2019 quarter at Rs 61.36 crore. Total income for the October-December 2019 quarter slipped to Rs 653.75 crore from Rs 699.50 crore.

JK Tyre: The company reported a 61.8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Bharti Infratel: The company posted a 23 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 798.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries reported a 33 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.68 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

Thomas Cook: Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) reported an 18.88 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Marico: FMCG firm Marico reported a nearly 10 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 276 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 helped by gross margin expansions.

Laurus Labs: Drug firm Laurus Labs posted a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 73.47 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Equitas Holdings: The company reported a 51 percent jump in net profit at Rs 94 crore for the third quarter ended December

BEL Q3 (Standalone): Net profit down 57.6 percent at Rs 215.1 crore versus Rs 507.6 crore, revenue down 16.4 percent at Rs 2,271 crore versus Rs 2,716.5 crore, YoY

GSFC Q3: Net loss at Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 97.9 crore, revenue down 11.3 percent at Rs 1,807.4 crore versus Rs 2,036.6 crore, YoY

Amber Enterprises Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore, revenue up 52.2 percent at Rs 788.4 crore versus Rs 518.1 crore, YoY

Bharat Bijlee Q3: Net profit up 7.7 percent at Rs 14 crore versus Rs 13 crore, revenue up 9.8 percent at Rs 246.9 crore versus Rs 224.8 crore, YoY

Balaji Amines Q3: Consolidated net profit down 21.3 percent at Rs 21 crore versus 26.3 crore, revenue down 4.7 percent at Rs 227.5 crore versus Rs 238.8 crore, YoY

Laurus Labs Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 73 crore versus Rs 17.8 crore, revenue up 37.8 percent at Rs 729 crore versus Rs 529.4 crore, YoY

MOIL Q3: Net Profit down 53.9 percent At Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 120.3 crore, revenue down 23 percent at Rs 256.2 crore versus Rs 332.8 crore, YoY

Jubilant Industries Q3: Net profit at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 1.3 crore, revenue down 13.8 percent at Rs 120.4 crore versus Rs 139.7 crore, YoY

Thomas Cook Q3: Net profit down 18.7 percent at Rs 10 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore, revenue up 11 percent at Rs 1,727 crore versus Rs 1,555 crore, YoY

PNC Infra - NHAI has re-invited bids the project. The earlier bidding, where the company emerged as the lowest bidder stands cancelled

ICICI Bank - RBI approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as executive director of the bank for a period of two years

Paisalo Digital allotted Unlisted Unsecured 12% NCDs on the basis of private placement worth Rs 6 crore

Strides Pharma approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Vivimed Life Sciences with the company