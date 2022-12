In Pics | Best Smartphones of 2022 in India

Best Foldable Smartphone 2022 | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 | 2022 has been one of the most competitive years for foldable smartphones. Samsung faced competition from Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi in the race for the best foldable smartphone of 2022. But despite the competition, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes out on top both in terms of reliability and availability. After spending time with both the Oppo Find N and Vivo X Fold , it is safe to say that both devices have some catching up to do. And while we did consider the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for this spot, this year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as close as we've ever come to a perfect foldable smartphone.