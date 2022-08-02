iQOO 9T Review in Five Minutes

The iQOO 9T has officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO 9T arrives as the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The iQOO 9T price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Let’s take a brief look at the latest flagship smartphone to hit Indian shores.

The iQOO 9T 5G is arguably one of the best-looking smartphones under Rs 50,000. The phone has a black dual-tone finish on the back. The top part of the rear panel is glossy with a carbon fibre pattern, while the iQOO logo sits on the bottom with a matte finish with a shiny texture and the iQOO logo. There’s a large square camera island with three sensors and an LED flash. The phone has glass protection on the front and back with an aluminium frame. Lastly, there is an IP52 rating for some splash resistance and a pretty fast in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

For the build, the iQOO 9T opts for the standard power and volume button placement on the right and the USB-C port and SIM tray on the bottom. The hole-punch camera cut-out is placed in the centre. In the box, iQOO has included a charging adapter, cable, transparent case, SIM tool, and USB-C to audio jack cable. The iQOO 9T also packs a dual stereo speaker for an audio treat and excellent haptics to enhance the gaming experience. The overall design and build quality of the iQOO 9T is pretty much in line with most flagship smartphones, although iQOO hasn’t been very clear on the quality of glass used.

In terms of the display, the iQOO 9T opts for a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with relatively narrow bezels. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, going up to 1200Hz in Instant mode. The display supports HDR content on both Netflix and YouTube. With a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, the screen is easily visible under direct sunlight. There’s no LTPO technology here but that doesn’t take away from the excellent display used on the iQOO 9T. The screen is perfect for consuming entertainment and the high refresh rate makes everything you do on it pretty smooth.

As the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India, performance is at the heart of the iQOO 9T. Along with the chip, you get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The new ‘Plus’ version of Qualcomm’s flagship chip offers a marginal boost in performance that is quite negligible. However, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is touted to feature significant gains in sustained performance and power efficiency. The iQOO 9T also has a large vapour chamber liquid cooling system and Vivo’s V1+ chip to boost frame rates in games through frame interpolation.

And so far as sustained performance is concerned, the phone does very well. The iQOO 9T ran most tasks with little effort, although internal and external temperatures were a lot cooler than what I’ve experienced on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones. In my brief time with the phone, I ran Call of Duty: Mobile on maximum settings and Diablo Immortal on High at 60fps. While gaming the iQOO 9T managed to stay pretty cool under pressure. The iQOO 9T managed a single-core score of 1401 points and a multi-core score of 4192 points, which was a substantial increase over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the Vivo X80 Pro ( Review ).

When it comes to cameras, the iQOO 9T has three of them with a primary 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12 MP telephoto shooter with an f/1.98 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The camera system is capable of 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. On the video front, the iQOO 9T can record 4K video at up to 60fps, while the front camera is limited to 1080p video at 30fps. Here are some samples from the iQOO 9T.

The main 50 MP camera takes detailed photos with good dynamic range and balanced exposure in daylight.

Photos taken on the ultrawide shooter aren’t as detailed as those taken on the main camera but are fairly good with adequate light.

The telephoto lens is more versatile as a portrait camera than a zoom lens. The photo taken here was done using the camera’s 5x hybrid zoom.

The main camera takes excellent photos at night with the aid of that large 50 MP sensor and the Vivo V1+ chip. This photo was taken in almost pitch darkness with very little ambient light.

The iQOO 9T certainly has one of the best primary cameras in the segment, although the other two cameras failed to keep pace with the main camera. But the setup here is quite versatile, while the 16 MP selfie is very reliable in most scenarios and better than most in the segment. We’ll take an in-depth look at the iQOO 9T’s cameras in our full review.

The iQOO 9T boasts a sizeable 4,700 mAh battery that is more than sufficient to get you through an entire day of use. While the battery does leave at least 10 percent to take into the next day, the fast-charging powers up the battery in no time. The iQOO 9T boasts 120W charging that can fully power the device in around 20 minutes, which is extremely convenient if you’re in jam. And iQOO does include a 120W adapter in the box.

On the software side, the phone boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. iQOO has also promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates with the 9T. The overall interface is pretty much the same as on the iQOO Z6 Pro, although some of the unwanted bloatware has gone leaving you with a cleaner interface. The iQOO 9T also features a gaming mode that can be used to boost frame rates through the V1+ chip and improve performance.

At a starting price of Rs 49,999, the iQOO 9T doesn’t come cheap. But in my brief experience with the phone, I’d say the 50K price tag is justifiable when you consider what’s on offer. The rear camera system here is one of the most versatile in the sub-50K segment. Then there’s the incredible fast and reliable Qualcomm chip paired with a super-smooth display and extremely fast charging support.