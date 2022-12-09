English
    Samsung Galaxy M04 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000 mAh battery, two major OS updates

    Moneycontrol News
    December 09, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

    Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M04 is the latest entrant to the company’s affordable ‘M’ series. It offers a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and two software updates.

    Samsung Galaxy M04 Price in India

    The Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India is set at Rs 8,499 for the 4GB/64GB model. However, Samsung has also teased a 128GB model, which way arrive later. The Galaxy M04 will go on sale through Amazon on December 16 at 12:00 noon. It is offered in three colours - Mint Green, Gold, White, and Blue.

    Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The device also comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB. Additionally, up to 4GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM for better performance.

    The Galaxy M04 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, there’s a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges over a USB Type-C port.

    The Galaxy M04 runs Android 12 out of the box. Samsung has also promised two major OS updates for the device, which means it will get the Android 14 update. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. However, the Galaxy M04 lacks a fingerprint reader.
