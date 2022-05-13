Moto G82 5G launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display, 5000 mAh Battery

The Motorola G82 has officially been unveiled in Europe. The Moto G82 is a 5G mid-range smartphone with an OLED display, a Snapdragon chipset, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.

Moto G82 5G Price

The Moto G82 is priced at EUR 329.99 (Roughly Rs 26,550) in Europe for the sole 6GB/128GB model. The Moto G82 is available in Grey and White colours. The handset will roll out in select markets including Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East soon.

Moto G82 5G Specifications

The Moto G82 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It runs Android 12 that can be customised through My UX.

The Moto G82 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. For optics, the Moto G82 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the G82 opts for a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Moto G82 also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and support for AI Face Unlock.





