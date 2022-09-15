Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has officially been unveiled in India. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features the company’s first colour changing rear design.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Price in India

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is priced at Rs 17,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone will be available for pre-booking through Amazon India from September 22. SBI card holders will also be able to avail of a discount of 10 percent while purchasing the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will also come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, up to 5GB of unused storage will be used as virtual RAM. The storage can also be expanded up to 512GB through a microSD card.

The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is certified with TUV Rheinland Eye Protection, which filter outs harmful Blue Light. The Camon 19 Pro also comes with WideVine L1 certification that allows you to watch 1080p content on OTT platforms.

On the back, the Camon 19 Pro features a 64 MP primary RGBW + (G+P) sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 out of the box.

The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone has world’s first sunlight drawing rear panel, transforming the light into multiple hues when coming in contact of sunlight. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian brings India’s first multi-colour-changing smartphone, with Polychromatic Photoisomer technology.