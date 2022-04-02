OnePlus 10 Pro Review: The most consistent Android flagship for the price

OnePlus 10 Pro is finally official in India after first arriving on the scene in January this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro succeeds last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro as the company’s flagship offering for 2022.

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 (8GB/128GB) for the base model and Rs 71,999 for the top-end 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with the latest flagship Snapdragon chip, a new and improved LTPO 2 display, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup. Here are my initial thoughts after a brief experience with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Design and Build

The design and build of the OnePlus 10 Pro mirror that of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Not a lot has changed, although the OnePlus 10 Pro has gotten slightly heavier. Additionally, the new OnePlus 10 Pro also has Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, while it is unclear whether the phone uses it on the back as well or settles for Gorilla Glass 5 instead. However, the biggest change here is the new camera island, which is significantly larger than that on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The camera island now wraps around one side of the phone, like the Galaxy S22 and extends just over halfway along the back. The camera island also has a protective ceramic coating.

The rest of the design is pretty much the same, with the traditional slider and power button on the right and the volume buttons on the right. The phone also comes with a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in Emerald Green and Volcanic Black with the Hasselblad insignia emblazoned vertically along the side of the cameras. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a textured matte finish on the back, which is resistant to smudges. The phone also retains the metal frame and hole-punch camera cut out on the front.

It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, although I’d advise against taking your device in a pool or other water body. Like the previous generations, the 10 Pro opts for a curved display, which looks pretty good. The OnePlus 9 Pro had an excellent design and build, and the OnePlus 10 Pro simply continues the tradition of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. However, the large camera island may not be appealing to all, I certainly came across people who preferred the smaller island on the Galaxy S22.

Display

On the front, the OnePlus 10 Pro has quite an impressive display. The handset uses a 6.7-inch LTPO 2 QHD+ (3216*1440 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate and can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s display boasts a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is easily visible under direct sunlight. You also get HDR10+ support and offer Dual Colour Calibration at 500 nits and 100 nits, an industry-first. OnePlus certainly has skimped on the display on the 10 Pro with 10-bit colour depth, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The handset also has a Vivid, Natural, and Pro mode that can be set according to personal preference. The phone also comes with an always-on display feature, which displays time and notifications, although this does take a toll on battery life. The phone also has a responsive and quick in-display fingerprint reader. The OnePlus 10 Pro features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The stereo speakers on the 10 Pro complete the viewing experience by offering well-balanced sound.

Performance

For performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro opts for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Qualcomm’s flagship chip on the OnePlus 10 Pro managed a single-core score of 966 points and a multi-core score of 2702 points in Geekbench. It is worth noting that the chip is paired with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. I did test the phone in a couple of games, including Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile and Raid: Shadow Legends, and after a short 20-minute gaming session.

The phone did get hot when gaming with the heat seeping onto the fingers. In Geekbench 5, the OnePlus 10 Pro managed a single-core score of 981 points and a multi-core score of 3191 points, which is lower than that of the OnePlus 9 Pro. In AnTuTu, the phone managed a total score of 890011 points. In the GFX Benchmark Aztec Ruins OpenGL, the OnePlus 10 Pro recorded 1983 frames. When it comes to performance, I didn’t find the OnePlus 10 Pro lacking, rather, it is one of the best-performing phones in 2022.

Camera Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a good set of cameras with three solid lenses. There’s a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a crazy 150-degree FoV, and an 8 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3.3x optical zoom. You also get a 32 MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.4 aperture, which is a bump up from the 16 MP selfie unit on the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review).

Camera Performance

The main camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro does an excellent job at capturing natural light in any scene. The camera also delivers sharp images with plenty of detail and good dynamic range in daylight. There’s a 48 MP mode on the main camera that captures photos in the full 48 MP resolution to maintain even more detail in shots, although HDR is turned off in this mode.

Thanks to the larger sensor, you also get a natural background blur when shooting taking close-up shots of objects. The OnePlus 10 Pro outputs photos with more natural-looking colours. OnePlus does seem to be leveraging its partnership with Hasselblad to deliver natural-looking colours throughout various scenarios. However, that’s not always a good thing with the S22 presenting photos with crisper details. I also noticed that some areas in shots appear less sharp with noticeable softness.

Moving on to the ultrawide shooter, which did an excellent job of keeping pace with the main camera in daylight, with good colour consistency and dynamic range. The ultrawide also handles dynamic range and HDR really well. I did find that photos taken on the main camera had warmer colour temperatures at times as compared to the ultrawide shooter. Additionally, the ultrawide camera also retained the ‘High’ mode, which lets you take photos in the full 50 MP resolution.

The 150-degree field of view on the ultrawide shooter is the widest to date, but there’s also a regular 110-degree field of view. You can access the 150-degree field of view through a dedicated mode in the camera app, which also has a fish-eye effect that comes with it. While the ultrawide camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro is better than most, it still falls short of the Galaxy S22’s 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The ultrawide camera on the 10 Pro also doubles as a pretty good sensor for macro shots.

The telephoto camera manages to capture natural-looking colours but does struggle with detail and in certain instances, colours weren’t consistent with the main and ultrawide shooters. Additionally, the 3.3x magnification seems too much for regular portrait shots, but too little to get those mind-blowing zoom shots. The camera can also do 30x digital zoom, but don’t expect any usable results. I think the sweet spot is at 3x magnification, but you can also get usable results at 10x magnification.

The main camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro captures a lot of light thanks to its night mode and the large sensor. Additionally, I didn’t find see any noise in shots, while sharpness and detail were on point for the most part. The ultrawide camera also takes good night shots, but the only drawback with the Nightscape mode is that images can look over-processed and overexposed at times. While the OnePlus 10 Pro’s main and ultrawide camera takes excellent shots using the night mode, the AI can be a little heavy at times and can make scenes look artificial.

There’s a new 32 MP selfie camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro that takes natural-looking photos. Portrait shots had good edge detection and background blur with natural skin tones. Night selfies were also pretty good but looked softer with less detail. The 32 MP selfie camera is a solid upgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 16 MP shooter, although I’m not sure it lives up to the front cameras on the Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13.

The OnePlus 10 Pro can also capture 4K video at up to 120fps and 8K video at 30fps. If you want to switch between lenses, you’ll have to settle for 4K video at 30fps. The camera system offers good stabilization thanks to OIS on both the main and telephoto cameras. Night video was also good on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While 8K video does look great, you pay a huge storage tax in return and in many instances, I preferred 4K at 60fps as the default video setting. The front camera is limited to a disappointing 1080p at 30fps.

And There's More!

Apart from the camera hardware, OnePlus is also leveraging its partnership with Hasselblad, which now extends to all three rear camera lenses. I was surprised to see no change in the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera setup, considering the brand has now opted for the same camera system for the last two years, starting with the OnePlus 8 Pro (Review). Apart from that, the OnePlus 10 Pro also has quite a few camera features, including Dual Video, Tilt Shift, Long Exposure, Slo-Mo, Movie, and XPAN modes. Additionally, the Hasselblad Pro mode is now available on all three rear cameras.

The main camera can also shoot in 10-bit colour, while the Pro mode can shoot in 12-bit RAW and RAW+, which will help pros tweak photos to make the OnePlus 10 Pro compete with the very best from Samsung, Google, and Apple through some nifty editing. However, this may not be that appealing to the average user, like myself. Lastly, you also get Master Styles which are filter settings and colour styles you can apply to photos with zero effort.

Battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a huge 5,000 mAh battery that can easily get you through a full day and some. Under heavy use, the battery will last a full day, leaving a meagre 5 to 10 percent to take into the next one, but under average use, you should get around 15 to 20 percent left at the start of the next day. Battery life was already good with the OnePlus 9 Pro, but has gotten much better with the OnePlus 10 Pro.

And keeping with the OnePlus tradition, the 10 Pro comes with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support. The adapter can fully power the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery in under 35 minutes. And yes, there’s an adapter in the box. OnePlus also added a ton of features that helps preserve battery life that can be accessed in the Settings menu.

Software

The OnePlus 10 Pro runs Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.1 and not ColorOS. OxygenOS still retains the stock Android aesthetic and is relatively clean. There are a few new aspects to OxygenOS 12.1. You can now drag the Shelf down from the right side of the screen, while the Widgets on the shelf are fully customisable. There’s also a new Work Life Balance mode and there’s a drag down option for one-handed use. OxygenOS 12.1 also offers a more granular dark mode menu.

There’s HyperBoost Gaming to optimize the phone’s processing power to improve in-game performance. While there has been concern about the integration of OxygenOS and ColorOS, I think some of those concerns can be written off with the OnePlus 10 Pro. There’s no doubt that OxygenOS has adopted some features and aesthetics of ColorOS, but the former is still the dominant force here. OnePlus is also offering three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates with the 10 Pro.

Verdict

The OnePlus 10 Pro delivers excellent performance, has a solid flagship camera setup, a premium design and build, good software support, a vibrant display, and a large battery with considerably fast charging. Additionally, the upgrades to the OnePlus 10 Pro come at nearly the same price as the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro seemed more like a solid upgrade over the 9 Pro rather than a worthy successor. I didn’t find the experience all that different. There’s definitely room for improvement in the camera department, particularly on the front. OnePlus is still playing catch-up to Samsung and Apple when it comes to camera performance and that seems to be the only thing holding it back.