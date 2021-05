Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart's sale

| The Moto G60 might not be discounted during the sale, but it does offer an excellent combination of top-end hardware and software in this segment with a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 108 MP main camera. India’s only two sub-15K 5G phone, the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G will also be available during the sale. The Poco X3 Pro is undoubtedly the best-performing smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. The X3 Pro features a starting price of Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale , down from its Rs 17,999 launch price. Lastly, the Micromax IN 1 might just be the best smartphone under 10,000 both in terms of hardware and software. It is available from Rs 9,999 during the sale.