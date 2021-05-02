MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on mobile phones during Flipkart's sale

The sale is already live and will end on May 7.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
LG Wing | Tired of the mundane smartphone; then the LG Wing is available at an incredible price during Flipkart’s sale. The Wing is available for Rs 29,999, down from its 60K price. The LG Wing boasts all the features a premium smartphone with a mid-range 5G chipset and an innovative dual-screen design. Check out our full review of the LG Wing here.
LG Wing | Tired of the mundane smartphone; then the LG Wing is available at an incredible price during Flipkart’s sale. The Wing is available for Rs 29,999, down from its 60K price. The LG Wing boasts all the features of a premium smartphone with a mid-range 5G chipset and an innovative dual-screen design. Check out our full review of the LG Wing here.
Motorola Razr 5G | The Motorola Razr 5G will be available for Rs 89,999 during Flipkart’s sale. To recall, the Moto Razr 5G launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999. The Razr 5G addresses most of the issues of the previous 4G variant, while bringing some much-needed hardware improvements. Check out the full specs of the Moto Razr 5G here.
Motorola Razr 5G | The Motorola Razr 5G will be available for Rs 89,999 during Flipkart’s sale. To recall, the Moto Razr 5G launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999. The Razr 5G addresses most of the issues of the previous 4G variant while bringing some much-needed hardware improvements. Check out the full specs of the Moto Razr 5G here.
Apple iPhone 11 | At a starting price of Rs 44,999, the iPhone 11 offers the most value of any iPhone, perhaps even more so than the 30K iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone 11 features excellent cameras and packs a flagship-grade A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 11 Pro (Review) is also available at a discounted starting price of Rs 74,999 but doesn’t offer nearly as much value as the vanilla iPhone 11.
Apple iPhone 11 | At a starting price of Rs 44,999, the iPhone 11 offers the most value of any iPhone, perhaps even more so than the 30K iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone 11 features excellent cameras and packs a flagship-grade A13 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 11 Pro (Review) is also available at a discounted starting price of Rs 74,999 but doesn’t offer nearly as much value as the vanilla iPhone 11.
Google Pixel 4a | The Google Pixel 4a is now available for Rs 26,999, down from its Rs 31,999 launch price. The Pixel 4a features the best primary rear camera and software of any phone in this category and can rival the top-end flagships in these areas.
Google Pixel 4a | The Google Pixel 4a is now available for Rs 26,999, down from its Rs 31,999 launch price. The Pixel 4a features the best primary rear camera and software of any phone in this category and can rival the top-end flagships in these areas.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | Want to buy a gaming phone that has no barriers or comprises when it comes to mobile gaming, then the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is the way to go. The ROG Phone 3 will be available for as low as Rs 41,999, down from its Rs 49,999 launch price. You can also get the ROG Phone 5 (Review) for Rs 49,999, although it doesn’t offer all that much in terms of hardware improvements.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | Want to buy a gaming phone that has no barriers or makes any compromises when it comes to mobile gaming, then the Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is the way to go. The ROG Phone 3 will be available for as low as Rs 41,999, down from its Rs 49,999 launch price. You can also get the ROG Phone 5 (Review) for Rs 49,999, although it doesn’t offer all that much in terms of hardware improvements.
Realme X50 Pro | While there are a ton of well-performing mid-range 5G phones in the 25K segment. With its current price of Rs 24,999, the Realme X50 Pro offers the same versatility as other mid-range 5G devices, while adding flagship performance to the equation. Check out our full review of the Realme X50 Pro here.
Realme X50 Pro | While there are a ton of well-performing mid-range 5G phones in the 25K segment. With its current price of Rs 24,999, the Realme X50 Pro offers the same versatility as other mid-range 5G devices, while adding flagship performance to the equation. Check out our full review of the Realme X50 Pro here.
Apple iPhone 12 mini | The iPhone 12 mini arrived as the cheapest iPhone 12 model. And during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days, it has got a lot more affordable with a starting price of Rs 59,990, down from its Rs 69,990 launch price. The iPhone 12 mini (Review) brains all the features and specs of the standard iPhone 12, in a more compact flavour.
Apple iPhone 12 mini | The iPhone 12 mini arrived as the cheapest iPhone 12 model. And during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days, it has got a lot more affordable with a starting price of Rs 59,990, down from its Rs 69,990 launch price. The iPhone 12 mini (Review) comes with all the features and specs of the standard iPhone 12 (Review), in a more compact flavour.
Samsung Galaxy F62 | The Samsung Galaxy F62 debuted earlier this year as a high-performance mid-range smartphone. While Samsung introduced the F62 at a starting price of Rs 23,999, it will be available from Rs 17,999, which definitely makes it one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000. You can check out our full review of the Galaxy F62 here.
Samsung Galaxy F62 | The Samsung Galaxy F62 debuted earlier this year as a high-performance mid-range smartphone. While Samsung introduced the F62 at a starting price of Rs 23,999, it will be available from Rs 17,999, which definitely makes it one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000. You can check out our full review of the Galaxy F62 here.
Poco X3 | Looking for a smartphone capable of running games without breaking the bank, then the Poco X3 is the way to go. With a starting sale price of Rs 14,999, the Poco X3 might just be your best option under 15K, if you are a gamer. For more information on the Poco X3, check out our full review here.
Poco X3 | Looking for a smartphone capable of running games without breaking the bank, then the Poco X3 is the way to go. With a starting sale price of Rs 14,999, the Poco X3 might just be your best option under 15K, if you are a gamer. For more information on the Poco X3, check out our full review here.
Redmi 9 Power & Poco M3 | If you are looking for a solid budget smartphone under Rs 10,000, then you’ll be pleased to know that both Redmi and Poco have slashed the price of the Redmi 9 Power and Poco M3 to fit a 10K budget. At a starting price of Rs 9,999, both these phones offer excellent hardware for their respective prices.
Redmi 9 Power & Poco M3 | If you are looking for a solid budget smartphone under Rs 10,000, then you’ll be pleased to know that both Redmi and Poco have slashed the price of the Redmi 9 Power and Poco M3 (Review) to fit a 10K budget. At a starting price of Rs 9,999, both these phones offer excellent hardware for their respective prices.
The Moto G60 might not be discounted during the sale, but it does offer an excellent combination of top-end hardware and software in this segment with a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 108 MP main camera. India’s only two sub-15K 5G phone, the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G will also be available during the sale. The Poco X3 Pro is undoubtedly the best-performing smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. The X3 Pro features a starting price of Rs 16,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, down from its Rs 17,999 launch price. Lastly, the Micromax IN 1 might just be the best smartphone under 10,000 both in terms of hardware and software. It is available from Rs 9,999 during the sale.
Honourable Mentions | The Moto G60 might not be discounted during the sale, but it does offer an excellent combination of top-end hardware and software in this segment with a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 108 MP main camera. India’s only two sub-15K 5G phone, the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G will also be available during the sale. The Poco X3 Pro is undoubtedly the best-performing smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. The X3 Pro features a starting price of Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, down from its Rs 17,999 launch price. Lastly, the Micromax IN 1 might just be the best smartphone under 10,000 both in terms of hardware and software. It is available from Rs 9,999 during the sale.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Asus #Flipkart #Google #Motorola #Oppo #Poco #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones
first published: May 2, 2021 08:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.