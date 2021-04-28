Oppo A53s 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Here's how India's most affordable 5G smartphones compare

While 2020 was a good year for 5G phones, particularly in the mid-range, 2021 is shaping up to be an even better one for more affordable 5G devices. India’s recently got two of its most affordable 5G phones courtesy of Realme and Oppo.

The Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G are the only smartphones under Rs 15,000 to offer 5G support in India. Both devices have made a few compromises to reach their sub-15K price tag. But which of these phones offers the best value; well, stick around and let’s find out?

Specs Realme 8 5G Oppo A53s 5G Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Display 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD, 405 PPI, 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, 269 PPI, 60Hz RAM 4GB / 8GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP + 2 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.1 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 5,000 mAh, 10W Fast Charging Software Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Price (Rs) 14,999 | 16,999 14,990 | 16,990

What are the differences between the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G?

Both phones have a pretty similar design and build, with the A53s 5G being slightly heavier, but by an unnoticeable margin. The two phones have slightly different camera modules, while the Realme 8 5G opts for a hole-punch cutout as opposed to a waterdrop notch on the Oppo A53s 5G.

In terms of performance, the Oppo A53s 5G should have a slight edge here, despite both phones using the same chipset. The A53s 5G arrives with 6GB RAM on the base model as opposed to 4GB RAM on the Realme 8 5G’s entry-level model. However, Realme uses Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology that uses the storage memory (ROM) to act as RAM when required.

For the display, both phones opt for LCD panels, although the Realme 8 5G features a higher resolution and higher refresh rate. The higher resolution gives the Realme 8 5G a higher pixel density as well.

When it comes to cameras, the triple-camera setup is pretty much the same on both phones. However, the Realme 8 5G’s 48 MP primary sensor does look like the better of the two sensors. On the front, the Oppo A53s 5G’s lower megapixel camera might also be at a bit of a disadvantage against the Realme 8 5G.

Both devices also have a similar battery capacity, although the Realme 8 5G is equipped with faster charging speed. When it comes to the interface, Realme UI and ColorOS are quite similar, with the former offering a cleaner UI experience and the latter offering a greater level of customisation.