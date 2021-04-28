MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo A53s 5G vs Realme 8 5G: Here's how India's most affordable 5G smartphones compare

The Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G are the only smartphones under Rs 15,000 to offer 5G support in India.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

While 2020 was a good year for 5G phones, particularly in the mid-range, 2021 is shaping up to be an even better one for more affordable 5G devices. India’s recently got two of its most affordable 5G phones courtesy of Realme and Oppo.

The Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G are the only smartphones under Rs 15,000 to offer 5G support in India. Both devices have made a few compromises to reach their sub-15K price tag. But which of these phones offers the best value; well, stick around and let’s find out?

Realme 8 5G vs Oppo A53s 5G
SpecsRealme 8 5GOppo A53s 5G
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Display6.5-inch FHD+ LCD, 405 PPI, 90Hz6.5-inch HD+ LCD, 269 PPI, 60Hz
RAM4GB / 8GB6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB128GB
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP + 2 MP13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.18 MP, f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging5,000 mAh, 10W Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Price (Rs)14,999 | 16,99914,990 | 16,990

What are the differences between the Realme 8 5G and Oppo A53s 5G?

Both phones have a pretty similar design and build, with the A53s 5G being slightly heavier, but by an unnoticeable margin. The two phones have slightly different camera modules, while the Realme 8 5G opts for a hole-punch cutout as opposed to a waterdrop notch on the Oppo A53s 5G.

In terms of performance, the Oppo A53s 5G should have a slight edge here, despite both phones using the same chipset. The A53s 5G arrives with 6GB RAM on the base model as opposed to 4GB RAM on the Realme 8 5G’s entry-level model. However, Realme uses Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology that uses the storage memory (ROM) to act as RAM when required.

Close

Related stories

MediaTek

For the display, both phones opt for LCD panels, although the Realme 8 5G features a higher resolution and higher refresh rate. The higher resolution gives the Realme 8 5G a higher pixel density as well.

When it comes to cameras, the triple-camera setup is pretty much the same on both phones. However, the Realme 8 5G’s 48 MP primary sensor does look like the better of the two sensors. On the front, the Oppo A53s 5G’s lower megapixel camera might also be at a bit of a disadvantage against the Realme 8 5G.

Both devices also have a similar battery capacity, although the Realme 8 5G is equipped with faster charging speed. When it comes to the interface, Realme UI and ColorOS are quite similar, with the former offering a cleaner UI experience and the latter offering a greater level of customisation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #Realme #smartphones
first published: Apr 28, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.