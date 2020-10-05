Motorola Razr 5G launched in India with a foldable display, SD765 SoC: Check price, discounts, specifications

Motorola Razr 5G has been launched in India. The new 2020 Motorola Razr 5G launched in India comes with upgraded specifications and some minor tweaks in the design. Motorola Razr 5G price in India is set at Rs 1,24,999.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G has not received a massive upgrade over its predecessor. The most significant upgrade is in the performance unit, which now features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity. Motorola has also bumped up the RAM to 8GB RAM and increased the storage to 256GB. The battery inside the Razr is now a 2,800 mAh cell, which is an improvement over the original Razr’s 2,510 mAh capacity.

The USP of Motorola Razr 5G is its clamshell design with a folding screen. It continues to feature two screens - one on the inside and one of the cover display. The 2.7-inch cover display can now run any app, unlike the first generation Razr that had limited functionality. On the inside, there is a 6.7-inch Flex View Display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner, which was housed on the big chin of the original Razr, has been moved on the rear side.

In optics, the cover screen houses a higher resolution 48MP single camera, compared to the original Razr’s 16MP lens. Above the taller 6.7-inch display is a 20MP front camera.

Motorola Razr 5G price in India

As mentioned above, Motorola Razr 5G price in India is set at Rs 1,24,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It comes in a single Polished Graphite colour. Motorola Razr 5G sale starts on October 12, with pre-orders starting on October 5.

HDFC credit card and debit card customers can avail a Rs 10,000 instant discount on the purchase of Motorola Razr 5G.