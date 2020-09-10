Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: How do the best 2020 flip smartphones compare?

Motorola recently announced its second-gen Moto Razr flip smartphone. The Motorola Razr 5G arrives with several improvements over its predecessor across the board. Still, to find out if Motorola has got it right, we’ve decided to put it up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to see if this is the best version of the ‘flip smartphone’.

Model Galaxy Z Flip 5G Moto Razr 5G Chipset Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 765G Display 6.7 inches Dynamic AMOLED, 1080*2636 pixels, 425 ppi density 6.2 inches P-OLED, 876*2142 pixels, 373 ppi density External Display 1.1-inch Super AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels 2.7-inch G-OLED, 600 x 800 pixels Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.0 8GB RAM + 256GB Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 (OIS) + 12 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide 48 MP, f/1.7 + TOF 3D Sensor Front Camera 10 MP 20 MP Software Android 10, One UI 2 Android 10 Battery 3300 mAh, 15W Fast Charging, 9W Wireless Charging 2800 mAh, 15W Fast Charging Price $1,449 (Approx. Rs 1,06,400) $1,399 (Approx. Rs 1,02,700)

In terms of which smartphone features the better specs, there is simply no competition; the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is much closer to a flagship smartphone than the Motorola Razr 5G. The specs of the Motorola Razr resemble that of a premium mid-range smartphone as opposed to a premium handset.

However, if we are honest, when looking at the flip phone form factor, design and nostalgia play equally important roles, maybe even more so than specifications. Sure, the Z Flip 5G may share the same SoC as the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 phones, but the rest of its specs are anything but flagship.

When working with flip phones, flagship specs seem more like a novelty rather than a necessity. Take, for example, the use cases; the Snapdragon 800-series chipset is going to take a greater toll on battery life than the Snapdragon 700 series SoC.

When it comes to form factors, we believe Motorola has a bit of an advantage because of the nostalgia factor the Razr offers. The Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t really look like the flip phones of the past, it seems like a new device altogether, giving Motorola an edge here.

Another area where the Motorola Razr 5G really does a good job is in the utility of the external display. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip’s external screen which can only be used as a notification panel, the Razr’s external display offers more functionality and can be used to execute certain tasks without you having to flip open the device.

In the end, it all comes down to what you want from your flip phone. If you want a flip phone with the latest hardware with a polished design, Samsung’s Z Flip is definitely the way to go. But if you are looking for a better overall flip phone experience, then we suggest opting for the Moto Razr.

In our opinion, Samsung seems to be banking on hardware and design, while Motorola is focusing on nostalgia and utility. But that’s just our opinion.