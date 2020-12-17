MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi 9 Power launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery

Redmi 9 Power India price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB storage configuration.

Pranav Hegde
December 17, 2020 / 04:30 PM IST

Redmi 9 Power price in India has been announced at the launch event on December 17. The budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,999 and comes in two storage configurations. Xiaomi has also announced that Redmi 9 Power sale will begin on December 22 via mi.com, amazon.in, Mi Home and retail stores.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

Redmi 9 Power India price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering a higher 128GB storage configuration for Rs 11,999.

The device comes in four distinct colour options - Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green, and Blazing Blue.

Redmi 9 Power competes against a bunch of smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India. These include the Realme 7, Oppo A53 (Review), Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, etc. It also goes against Xiaomi’s own Redmi Note 9 (Review) and the slightly affordable Redmi 9 Prime (Review)

Close

Related stories

Redmi 9 Power specifications 

Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2340 screen resolution. The screen has a waterdrop notch on top housing the 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the device packs a beefy 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the battery has a lifespan of more than three years or 1,000 charge cycles.

The performance unit also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB RAM. The device comes in 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 memory options. 

For optics, the device gets a quad-camera array at the back. There is a 48MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The company has also packed in a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor on the Redmi 9 Power.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.  Xiaomi has also added watertight seals for added protection against water ingress.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, etc. The device weighs 198 grams.

Redmi 9 Power boots on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.
Pranav Hegde
TAGS: #gadgets #Redmi #Redmi 9 Power #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 17, 2020 04:30 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.