Oppo A53 Review: A budget smartphone for the binge-watcher in you

Oppo A53 review: Display - Oppo A53 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD upfront. The screen has an average brightness of 480 nits, which is just good enough for outdoor conditions but you may want to keep it to full for a better viewing experience. Colours are well saturated and the temperature too is on the neutral side of the spectrum. The screen also refreshes 90 times per second, which means you will have a smooth experience while scrolling through your social feed or while playing games that support a high refresh rate. Oppo A53 is the most-affordable smartphone currently in the segment to offer a 90Hz display. The next-best offering is Realme 6 which starts at RS 13,999 at the time of writing this. You get an almost all-screen experience on the Oppo A53 with an 89.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole notch. The chin is reasonably thick compared to the sides and the top bezel.