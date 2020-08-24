172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|indian-consumers-prefer-smartphone-audio-quality-over-cameras-cmr-report-5749971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian consumers prefer smartphone audio quality over cameras: CMR report

Across all parameters of the study, one in every four Indians has stated audio quality as the most important factor driving their decision.

Moneycontrol News

There are various factors involved in choosing a smartphone, including camera, chipset, battery, design, etc. And, while you might think camera, battery, and chipset are the primary factors driving these choices, it is not the case; at least that is what one research firm suggests.

According to a new study by CyberMedia Research (CMR), Indian consumers prioritise audio quality as a key purchase driver while buying a smartphone, ahead of camera and battery. Across all parameters, one in every four Indians has stated audio quality as the most important factor driving their decision.

CMR suggests that this is the first time ever consumers are more concerned about ‘audio quality’, possibly driven by the additional time users are spending at home, seeking a more immersive entertainment experience.

Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR, said, “Given the advancements in smartphone camera and battery, I believe consumers are mostly satisfied with industry-leading innovations therein. On the other hand, in the current homebound economy, consumers are getting more aware and paying more heed to audio quality. As such, they are putting it on priority for the neo normal, from a communication and content consumption point of view.”

The findings of the study note that Indian consumers consider audio quality as the most important factor driving their smartphone purchases with a score of 66 out of 100, followed by battery life and camera at 61 and 60, respectively.

The study found that 94 percent of Indian smartphone users consume audio mainly through the music on popular OTT platforms. Additionally, 96 percent of videos were consumed in the form of content on OTT platforms, movies, or user-generated content on social media networks.

Three in every seven users regularly face problems with their handsets’ audio, including it being too soft (33 percecnt), too loud (30 percent), or distorted (24 percent). The study also found that wired earplugs and earbuds were the most preferred audio accessories among Indian smartphone users. You can check out the findings of the full study, titled “What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone Users?”, here.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #CMR #CyberMedia Research #smartphones

