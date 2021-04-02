Poco X3 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs 10,999 in India: Here's how

Poco recently launched the X3 Pro in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999. However, at the end of the event, Poco announced that it would introduce a special offer for Poco F1 users. Now, the company has confirmed that the special offer is an upgrade program for Poco F1 users in India.

Poco F1 users in India can buy the Poco X3 Pro for as low as Rs 10,999 by availing a Rs 7,000 exchange offer and an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount. Additionally, the top-end Poco X3 Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for as low as Rs 12,999 through the upgrade program.

Poco X3 Pro Price

The Poco X3 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The first sale for the Poco X3 Pro will kick off on April 6 through Flipkart. The phone is available in three colour options – Steel Blue, Graphite Black, Golden Bronze.

Poco X3 Pro Specs

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage with microSD card support. The Poco X3 Pro has a 5,160 mAh battery capacity with 33W fast-charging support and a compatible adapter bundled in the box.

For optics, the Poco X3 Pro gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP, f/1.79 sensor at the helm. The other three cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Since the X3 Pro uses an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side. The Poco X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Poco. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.