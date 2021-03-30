Poco X3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 860 SoC, 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras

The Poco X3 Pro has been unveiled in India as the brand’s most premium offering in the country. The new Poco X3 Pro gets a Snapdragon 800 series chip, a quad-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate display, a sizeable battery, and fast-charging support.

Poco X3 Pro Price in India

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 20,999. The Poco X3 Pro will be available in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options. The Poco X3 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart on April 6 at 12:00 pm.

Poco X3 Pro Specs

The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Snapdragon 860 SoC is a slightly beefier version of the Snapdragon 855+ chip. The X3 Pro also packs 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 5,160 mAh battery capacity with 33W fast-charging support and a compatible adapter bundled in the box.

For optics, the Poco X3 Pro gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP, f/1.79 sensor at the helm. The other three cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 20 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Since the X3 Pro uses an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side. The Poco X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 for Poco.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone has an IP53 certification for splash resistance. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a dual speaker system with HiRes Audio certification.