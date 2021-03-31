Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the best phone under Rs 20,000?

Poco X3 Pro is the latest mid-ranger to make its way to India and the most premium smartphone from the brand in the country. However, it has made a debut here in the sub-20K market, one of the country’s most competitive smartphone space.

The Poco X3 Pro features a starting price of Rs 18,999 in India, putting it up against the likes of the Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Model Realme 8 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Poco X3 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 732G Snapdragon 860 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10 RAM 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.1 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth) 108 MP, f/1.9 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth) 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.5 20 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh, 50W Wired Charging Speed 5,020 mAh, 33W Wired Charging Speed 5160 mAh, 33W Wired Charging Speed Software Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Android 11, MIUI 12 Android 11, MIUI 12 Colours Infinite Black, Infinite Blue, Illuminating Yellow Dark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Golden Bronze Price Rs 17,999 / 19,999 Rs 18,999 / 19,999 / 21,999 Rs 18,999 / 20,999

Design

First off, the design on the front of all three phones is pretty similar apart from the placement of their selfie cameras, while all of them also have glass protection on the screen. The phones also have a plastic back and frame with different finishes and camera layouts.

Display

In terms of their displays, both the Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max feature AMOLED panels, while the Poco X3 Pro uses an LCD screen. However, both the Redmi and Poco phones offer a panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. But the combination of a superior AMOLED panel, a high-refresh-rate, and HDR10 support make the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s display the best in the segment.

Performance

For performance, the Realme 8 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max use Snapdragon 7 series chipsets, with the latter using a slightly beefier chip and faster UFS 2.2 storage standards. But the Poco X3 Pro is the undisputed champion here, with its 7nm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is significantly faster than the two 7 series chips.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro both feature a 108 MP primary sensor as opposed to the 48 MP main camera on the Poco X3 Pro. The 108 MP main camera on Redmi and Realme phones put them ahead of the Poco X3 Pro in terms of camera performance. However, the rest of the rear camera sensors are pretty much the same, so software prowess is also going to play a big role here.

Battery

When it comes to battery, there is little separating the three phones, with each one capable of crossing the all-day mark with some ease. However, the Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have a slight edge in total battery capacity, while the Realme 8 Pro offers significantly faster-charging support.

Software

In terms of software, it comes down to preference, with MIUI offering more customisations at the cost of a clean interface. Realme UI, on the other hand, offers a relatively clean interface and quite a bit of customization. If you asked us, we’d prefer Realme UI over MIUI.