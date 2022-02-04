MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Metaverse will have to wait for its moment in the sun

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Weekly Tactical, Titan’s glitter, ITC’s all-round show, Start-up Street, Immunity Tracker and more

    Ravi Krishnan
    February 04, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    When it comes to the crunch, investors want to see profits, cash flows and growth rather than the promise of a brighter future through transformation.

    Such is the story of Facebook owner Meta which lost over $200 billion in value in a single day of trading.

    Meta has been trying to sell investors its vision for the metaverse — which some call the future of the internet with technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

    Close

    Related stories

    Venture capitalist Matthew Ball has described the metaverse as a “platform for human leisure, labor, and existence at large” — in a virtual three-dimensional environment, of course.

    Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has been an evangelist of sorts for the metaverse, but the numbers lag the enthusiasm by a wide margin. In its earnings yesterday, Meta shared the numbers for Facebook Reality Labs unit which is spearheading its Metaverse entry — a 2021 loss of $10 billion.

    To be sure, Meta is not the only company which is pumped up about the metaverse. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for instance, previously talked about an ‘enterprise metaverse’. Morgan Stanley analysts have already projected an $8 trillion market opportunity for the metaverse.

    Great, but the fruits of the metaverse will take time to ripen. Meanwhile, Meta is struggling to shore up growth due to a variety of reasons.

    Daily active users fell for the first time in its history as it is losing the battle for eyeballs to rivals such as TikTok.

    Its revenue model which relies heavily on targeted advertising has also taken a hit, thanks to new privacy setting in iOS devices manufactured by Apple.

    Thus, its revenue guidance of 3-11 percent growth was lower than what the market expected.

    It might be too early to say Meta’s transformation and virtual reality success are a failure. However, it certainly needs to figure out ways to win the war for eyeballs lest it becomes an existential crisis before the company can realise the Metaverse ambition.

    Investing insights from our research team

    Weekly Tactical Pick: Tech Mahindra

    Titan: The numbers have got more shine

    Zee Entertainment: Slow ad spend impacts quarter; still an attractive bet

    Vedant Fashions IPO: Robust business model but pricey valuation

    Dalmia Bharat Q3: Mounting inflationary pressure remains a concern

    ITC puts up an all-round performance

    Cadila: Biosimilars, oncology portfolio hold promise for medium term

    Tata Consumer Products: Food business likely to be the growth engine

    Lupin: Competitive pressure remains in the US market

    What else are we reading?

    Herd Immunity Tracker: Omicron wave fading out

    Are ITC’s shares finally out of the woods?

    Should we have simultaneous elections at the Centre and states?

    The oil market is on the verge of being set on fire

    Start-up Street: A deep-dive into what reality show Shark Tank India offers start-ups

    Crypto Conversation: Budget 2022 –The tax treatment of crypto and other digital assets

    Netflix discovers the importance of the second P of marketing in India

    Algo Rhythm | The 2nd stage of algo trading: The detailed requirement document

    Fed faces choices as challenging as any since the 1970s (republished from the FT)

    And, in Personal Finance

    Personal Finance | ELSS funds can enrich portfolio returns, save tax too

    Technical Picks: Century Ply, EID Parry, Godrej Properties and Tata Steel (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

    Ravi Krishnan

    Moneycontrol Pro
    Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #MC Pro Panorama #metaverse #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 03:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.