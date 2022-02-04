The absence of any new budgetary provision on tax-savings under Section 80C notwithstanding, the case for allocating more to Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is getting stronger by the day. An influential school of thought is now upending conventional wisdom on ELSS, marking the genre fit enough to absorb much higher allocation than what is considered normal -- an optimum Rs 1.5 lakh. The argument in favour of these tax-savers is tied to a simple premise-- a three-year lock-in period...