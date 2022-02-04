ITC puts up an all-round performance

ITC

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The results of ITC (CMP: Rs 234; Market capitalisation: Rs 288722 crore) for the December 2021 quarter were above Street expectations. Cigarette volumes are likely to be around 10 percent compared with 8 percent estimated by the Street. ITC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. December 2021 quarter results On a standalone basis, revenues increase 32 percent on the back of a 14 percent growth in the cigarette business and over 100 percent growth in the hotel...