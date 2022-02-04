Tata Consumer Products: Food business likely to be the growth engine

Tata Consumer Products | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 218.17 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,208.38 crore from Rs 3,069.56 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Consumer Products’ (TCPL; CMP: Rs 738; Market capitalisation: Rs 68,000 crore) December 2021 quarterly results were marginally above expectations. The company expects to grow stronger in the foods business by expanding into new categories, and through acquisitions and a greater distribution reach. December 2021 quarter performance Standalone (India Beverages and Foods business): India Beverages revenue grew by 1 percent on the back of a 6 percent volume growth in tea business and 65 percent volume growth in coffee business. EBIT (earnings...