    Tata Consumer Products: Food business likely to be the growth engine

    Higher base in the March 2021 quarter for India beverages and food business will impact growth rates in the short term

    Nandish Shah
    February 04, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    Tata Consumer Products | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 218.17 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,208.38 crore from Rs 3,069.56 crore YoY.

    Tata Consumer Products’ (TCPL; CMP: Rs 738; Market capitalisation: Rs 68,000 crore) December 2021 quarterly results were marginally above expectations. The company expects to grow stronger in the foods business by expanding into new categories, and through acquisitions and a greater distribution reach. December 2021 quarter performance Standalone (India Beverages and Foods business): India Beverages revenue grew by 1 percent on the back of a 6 percent volume growth in tea business and 65 percent volume growth in coffee business. EBIT (earnings...

