Zee Entertainment: Slow ad spend impacts quarter; still an attractive bet 

Happy New Year 2022: A list of TV shows and films for New Year's Eve.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zee Entertainment has reported a weak set of numbers, impacted by sluggish ad spend on the back of a rural slowdown and rising inflation. The company's network share slipped 40 bps/90 bps (sequentially /year on year) to 17.3 percent, despite adding 25 new shows, on account of slow movie content and viewers switching to the cricket world cup. December-quarter performance Net sales came in at Rs 2,113 crore, up 6.8 percent sequentially but down 22.6 percent year on year. The EBITDA...