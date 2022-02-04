Cadila: Biosimilars, oncology portfolio hold promise for medium term

Sun Pharma | Subsidiary has received final approval from US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cadila Healthcare (CMP: Rs 408, Market Cap: Rs 41,738 crore) has reported uninspiring results due to the decline in the COVID portfolio and headwinds from the US business. This challenge is true for most Indian pharma generic players. However, the pertinent question for investors is whether to shun the US-oriented pharma generics altogether or not. Over the last two years, while the balance sheet has been leaner for the whole sector, we believe there is merit in looking at a few...