Titan: The numbers have got more shine

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan Limited (CMP: Rs 2,475; Market cap: Rs 219,767 cr) has posted better-than-expected results for the December 2021 quarter. Sales were strong across segments while net profit almost doubled on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The scope for market share gain in the jewellery segment is huge as unorganised players, at present, have a higher share and also because of the regulatory tailwind by way of hallmarking regulations for the organized segment. Titan is expected to emerge stronger in the jewellery...