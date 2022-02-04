Should we have simultaneous elections at the Centre and states?

A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

The prime minister has again flagged the issue of ‘one nation one election’ for public discussion, in the hope that this will yield some kind of a national consensus. He has been at this ever since he first came to power at the centre, but till now no meeting of minds across the political spectrum has occurred. If elections for the two key levels of government – national and state – are held simultaneously and not spread over time as...