Vedant Fashions IPO: Robust business model but pricey valuation

Vedant Fashion Ltd (VFL), the category creator in the men’s wedding and celebration wear, follows an asset-light FOFO (franchisee-owned and franchisee-operated) model which enables industry-leading margins and return ratios. While VFL has strong operating metrics as well as headroom for growth, given the higher share of the unorganised segment, VFL’s valuations are at a significant premium to leading apparel players, and to a recent deal by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) to acquire a stake in Sabyasachi in...