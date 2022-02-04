MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Crypto Conversation: Budget 2022 –The tax treatment of crypto and other digital assets

    With application of surcharge and cess, the effective tax rate could be as high as 42.74% for those individuals and HUFs falling in high-income (>Rs 5 crore per annum) bracket having applicable surcharge of 37%

    February 04, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Crypto Conversation: Budget 2022 –The tax treatment of crypto and other digital assets

    Representative image

    Ravi Mehta and Amrita Bhatnagar Hopes rode high as Finance Minister delivered her fourth Budget on February 01, 2022, with one of the key expectations being to provide clarity on the locus standi of digital assets built through crypto and block-chain technologies. These transactions had garnered massive interest especially in the last one year in India, with current ownership exceeding 100 million in numbers and $5 billion by value, as per select public domain reports. But the government has always had...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is market feeling the chill of Budget fine print?

      Feb 3, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The PMI pain, the BofA view, the Recovery Tracker, Chart of the Day, reality hurts for Meta and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers