The oil market is on the verge of being set on fire 

In just 18 months, the oil market has moved from a demand side problem to a supply side one. From a once in a lifetime event of oil futures prices becoming negative on April 20, 2020, oil prices have now crossed $91 a barrel with analysts expecting it to reach $125 a barrel by the end of the year. Where does that leave the world? The short answer is--- in a mess. Rising inflation across the globe is prompting central bankers...