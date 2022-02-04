MARKET NEWS

    The oil market is on the verge of being set on fire 

    The cartel seems to be running out of spare capacity to increase oil production. This gets confirmed by the backwardation data, which shows a much tighter physical oil market. 

    Shishir Asthana
    February 04, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
    In just 18 months, the oil market has moved from a demand side problem to a supply side one. From a once in a lifetime event of oil futures prices becoming negative on April 20, 2020, oil prices have now crossed $91 a barrel with analysts expecting it to reach $125 a barrel by the end of the year. Where does that leave the world? The short answer is--- in a mess. Rising inflation across the globe is prompting central bankers...

