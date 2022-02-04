Dalmia Bharat Q3: Mounting inflationary pressure remains a concern

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. | The stock fell 6 percent to Rs 1762.35 as on May 31 from Rs 1878.45 on May 24.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth largest cement maker, has delivered a subdued operational performance in October-December. While Q3 FY22 was impacted by weather related events, they should be transitory in nature and the long-term story remains intact. Quarterly result highlights (image) (image) Dalmia’s Q3 revenues were flat on account of sluggish cement off-take in its key operating markets. Overall volumes for the quarter stood at 5.7 MT, which is 2 percent lower than last year. The sharp increase in raw...