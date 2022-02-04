MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Netflix discovers the importance of the second P of marketing in India

    While price alone isn’t the determinant of sales, it plays a critical role in a buying decision by an Indian customer

    Sundeep Khanna
    February 04, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Netflix discovers the importance of the second P of marketing in India

    Representative image.

    Netflix’s struggle to assert its global dominance in India shows once again how price-sensitive the country’s market is. With just over five million paid subscribers, the US video streaming giant is a distant third after Disney and Amazon in the rapidly growing Indian market, thanks largely to its premium pricing. Traditional wisdom tells us that of the four Ps of marketing, Price has always been the crucial element of a company’s success in India. It is such a basic rule...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is market feeling the chill of Budget fine print?

      Feb 3, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The PMI pain, the BofA view, the Recovery Tracker, Chart of the Day, reality hurts for Meta and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers