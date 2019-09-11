Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Glenmark, Indiabulls Real, TCS, JSW Energy

Reliance Capital | DFM Foods | Quess Corp | Indiabulls Housing Finance | HCL Technologies and OBC are stocks, which are in news today.
Sun Pharma increases its stake in PJSC Biosintez of Russia to 100 percent
Strides acquires strategic stake in Fairmed Healthcare AG in Europe
JK Tyre redesignated Anshuman Singhania Deputy MD with immediate effect
Tata Motors - Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in August 2019 were 34,176 vehicles, down 6.7 percent compared to August 2018
IL&FS Engineering & Construction appoints Bhaskara Rao & Co as the sole statutory auditor
Meghmani Organics' subsidiary, MFL to set up project of Epichlorohydrin for Rs 275 crore
Varun Beverages approves to acquire 20 percent of issued & paid-up equity share capital of Lunarmech Technologies
Sanofi India approves slump sale and transfer of the manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, Gujarat to Zentiva for a consideration of Rs 2,617 million
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam
Eimco Elecon appoints Mukulnarayan Dwivedi as executive director
Indiabulls Housing Finance - CRISIL revises long-term rating to CRISIL AA+ and reaffirmed short-term rating at CRISIL A1+
Pitti Engineering - CARE reaffirmed CARE BBB+, Positive rating to the long term bank facilities and CARE A2 on the short term bank facilities
Gravita India - CARE Ratings assigns CARE BBB+ rating of long term bank facilities and CAREA2 to the short term bank facilities
Reliance Capital - Brickwork Ratings downgrades rating to BWR BB and revised rating outlook to negative from credit watch with negative implications for long-term debt program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company
Indiabulls Real Estate to divest direct/indirect stake in existing JV companies with Blackstone
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor
TCS partners with Cisco to build solutions that accelerate digitaI transformation
DFM Foods: AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC makes an open offer to acquire 26 percent stake at Rs 249.50 per share
OBC cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.40 percent from 8.55 percent
Punjab & Sind Bank to consider capital infusion upto Rs 800 crore by government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares
Quess Corp - Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC gets Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for investment in the company
SML Isuzu launches BH Series School Bus
Thangamayil Jewellery opens new branch in Tamilnadu
MRPL - After taking necessary corrective actions, Phase III operations of the Refinery have resumed
ILandFS Engineering obtains approval from the registrar of companies for extension of time for holding AGM
J Kumar Infra - Withdrawal of Ahmedabad (MEGA) from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GHMRC) for variation of an amount of Rs 178 crore
Voltas and Tata Power partner to promote energy efficient ACs for consumers in MumbaiTrident Production in August 2019
Bath Linen - 4,232 Metric Tons
Bed Linen - 2.46 Million Metres
Yarn - 9,101 Metric Tons
Paper - 12,134 Metric Tons
Chemicals - 7,568 Metric Tons
Piramal Enterprises - board meeting on September 13 to consider issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis
Pilani Investment - Jayant·Kumar Singhania joins company as the chief financial officer
JSW Energy receives letter of award (LoA) for supply of 290 MW for a period of 3 years from the company’s Vijayanagar Plant
Indian Hume Pipe receives letter of intent (LoI) for the work of Rs 133.08 crore
Sun Flag Steel - CRISIL downgrades rating on long term facilities to CRISIL A-/stable and short term facilities rating to A2+
Reliance Nippon - one of the promoters proposes to sell upto 3.15% through a separate designated windows BSE & NSE
Insilco - Plant will continue to remain shut down and is expected to restart any day between September 16, 2019 to September 20, 2019 depending upon sales orders and finished product stock situation
Premier Explosives receives order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for production of PSOM-XL segments (solid propellant) for their satellite launch vehicles
Allsec Technologies accepted the recommendations of the audit committee for purchase of HR Compliance Business of Coachieve Solutions as a going concern on a slump sale basis
Essel Group completes first tranche of ZEEL's stake sale to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund
India Motor Parts recommends bonus issue in 1:2 ratio
Lakshmi Vilas Bank - CARE rating revised rating from CARE BBB to CARE BBB- for unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated Lower Tier II Bonds - Series VII (Option B), VIII , IX & X of Rs 50.50 crore, Rs78.10 crore, Rs 140.10 crore and Rs 100 crorec respectively
Quess Corp - Coachieve Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company approved the sale of HR Compliance Business to AIISec Technologies
Khadim India incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh in the name of Khadim Shoe Bangladesh
Meghmani Organics’ to foray into project of Epiehlorohydrin having annual capacity of 50,000 tones
Goa Carbon's August production at 16,627 million tons valued at Rs 36.29 crore
Indian Overseas Bank decided to keep MCLR unchanged for all tenors at the current levels
Indian Bank board meeting on September 18 to consider and approve the amalgamation of the Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank and capital infusion by the Government of India by way of preferential issue of shares
Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs 2,100 cr equity capital - PTI
IL&FS gets 14 bids worth Rs 13,000 cr for 10 road assets - PTI
ABB India, NITTTR set up digital simulation lab in Chandigarh - PTIGreen nod to Deepak Fertilisers' Rs 190 cr expansion project - PTI