Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Glenmark, Indiabulls Real, TCS, JSW Energy

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Sun Pharma increases its stake in PJSC Biosintez of Russia to 100 percent

Strides acquires strategic stake in Fairmed Healthcare AG in Europe

JK Tyre redesignated Anshuman Singhania Deputy MD with immediate effect

Tata Motors - Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in August 2019 were 34,176 vehicles, down 6.7 percent compared to August 2018

IL&FS Engineering & Construction appoints Bhaskara Rao & Co as the sole statutory auditor

Meghmani Organics' subsidiary, MFL to set up project of Epichlorohydrin for Rs 275 crore

Varun Beverages approves to acquire 20 percent of issued & paid-up equity share capital of Lunarmech Technologies

Sanofi India approves slump sale and transfer of the manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar, Gujarat to Zentiva for a consideration of Rs 2,617 million

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Eimco Elecon appoints Mukulnarayan Dwivedi as executive director

Indiabulls Housing Finance - CRISIL revises long-term rating to CRISIL AA+ and reaffirmed short-term rating at CRISIL A1+

Pitti Engineering - CARE reaffirmed CARE BBB+, Positive rating to the long term bank facilities and CARE A2 on the short term bank facilities

Gravita India - CARE Ratings assigns CARE BBB+ rating of long term bank facilities and CAREA2 to the short term bank facilities

Reliance Capital - Brickwork Ratings downgrades rating to BWR BB and revised rating outlook to negative from credit watch with negative implications for long-term debt program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company

Indiabulls Real Estate to divest direct/indirect stake in existing JV companies with Blackstone

HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor

TCS partners with Cisco to build solutions that accelerate digitaI transformation

DFM Foods: AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC makes an open offer to acquire 26 percent stake at Rs 249.50 per share

OBC cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.40 percent from 8.55 percent

Punjab & Sind Bank to consider capital infusion upto Rs 800 crore by government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares

Quess Corp - Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC gets Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for investment in the company

SML Isuzu launches BH Series School Bus

Thangamayil Jewellery opens new branch in Tamilnadu

MRPL - After taking necessary corrective actions, Phase III operations of the Refinery have resumed

ILandFS Engineering obtains approval from the registrar of companies for extension of time for holding AGM

J Kumar Infra - Withdrawal of Ahmedabad (MEGA) from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GHMRC) for variation of an amount of Rs 178 crore

Voltas and Tata Power partner to promote energy efficient ACs for consumers in Mumbai

Piramal Enterprises - board meeting on September 13 to consider issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis

Pilani Investment - Jayant·Kumar Singhania joins company as the chief financial officer

JSW Energy receives letter of award (LoA) for supply of 290 MW for a period of 3 years from the company’s Vijayanagar Plant

Indian Hume Pipe receives letter of intent (LoI) for the work of Rs 133.08 crore

Sun Flag Steel - CRISIL downgrades rating on long term facilities to CRISIL A-/stable and short term facilities rating to A2+

Reliance Nippon - one of the promoters proposes to sell upto 3.15% through a separate designated windows BSE & NSE

Insilco - Plant will continue to remain shut down and is expected to restart any day between September 16, 2019 to September 20, 2019 depending upon sales orders and finished product stock situation

Premier Explosives receives order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for production of PSOM-XL segments (solid propellant) for their satellite launch vehicles

Allsec Technologies accepted the recommendations of the audit committee for purchase of HR Compliance Business of Coachieve Solutions as a going concern on a slump sale basis

Essel Group completes first tranche of ZEEL's stake sale to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund

India Motor Parts recommends bonus issue in 1:2 ratio

Lakshmi Vilas Bank - CARE rating revised rating from CARE BBB to CARE BBB- for unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated Lower Tier II Bonds - Series VII (Option B), VIII , IX & X of Rs 50.50 crore, Rs78.10 crore, Rs 140.10 crore and Rs 100 crorec respectively

Quess Corp - Coachieve Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company approved the sale of HR Compliance Business to AIISec Technologies

Khadim India incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangladesh in the name of Khadim Shoe Bangladesh

Meghmani Organics’ to foray into project of Epiehlorohydrin having annual capacity of 50,000 tones

Goa Carbon's August production at 16,627 million tons valued at Rs 36.29 crore

Indian Overseas Bank decided to keep MCLR unchanged for all tenors at the current levels

Indian Bank board meeting on September 18 to consider and approve the amalgamation of the Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank and capital infusion by the Government of India by way of preferential issue of shares

Aditya Birla Capital to raise Rs 2,100 cr equity capital - PTI

IL&FS gets 14 bids worth Rs 13,000 cr for 10 road assets - PTI

ABB India, NITTTR set up digital simulation lab in Chandigarh - PTI