Stocks in the news: Eicher Motors, Dr Lal PathLabs, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, PVR

March Auto Sales:

Total domestic sales up 16% at 68,709 units Vs 5,86,507 units, YoY

Total sales at 3,25,345 units against 3,26,667 units (YoY)

Total sales down 20% at 60,831 units Vs 76,087 units

appoints Vinod K. Dasari as Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield

Total sales at 5,81,279 units

Karnataka Bank: Bank targets Rs 1,44,000 crore business turnover for FY20.

Cipla's wholly owned subsidiary in USA i.e. Cipla Technologies LLC, has signed a binding term sheet today with Pulmatrix Inc

Banswara Syntex: CRISIL has extended its rating in respect to the total bank loan facilities of the company - long-term rating at BBB/Stable and Short-Term Rating at A3+.

Elantas Beck India: Board appointed Srikumar Ramakrishnan as President of the Company, M Srikumar Ramakrishnan will be appointed as successor of M Ravindra Kumar, Managing Director in due course.

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust has acquired control of Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited (JDFPL) by purchasing 51% of the equity share capital of JDFPL for a consideration of Rs 262.65 crore

Tower Infrastructure Trust has acquired control of Reliance Jio Infratel Private Limited (RJIPL) by purchasing 51% of the equity share capital of RJIPL for a consideration of Rs 109.65 crore

Tata Power: Tata Power SED handed over indigenous combat management system to Indian Navy.

Moil has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.04.2019

Maruti Suzuki announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances.

M&M: Company set up armoured vehicle unit in Jordan.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation: Company has received upgraded credit rating of C for its long term bank facilities and A4 for short term bank facilities from the credit rating agency, CARE Ratings Limited.

NMDC: lnspite of suspension of Donimalai Mine operations for 5 months, no exports upto August 2018, highest rainfall in Bailadila Sector and poor off take in Karnataka in 01, NMDC has produced 32.44 MT and sales of 32.38 MT iron ore during FY-19.

Cyient: Delivery of order worth $5 million delayed due to delay in regulatory clearances. "We see decline in January-March revenues due to order delay and see marginal QoQ growth of 1-2 percent in services."

IDBI Bank: Bank seeks transaction advisor for divestment of stake in IDBI Asset Management.

Godrej Properties: Company sold over 2,900 homes with a booking value in excess of Rs 2,100 crore in Q4 FY19

Gateway Distriparks: Company completed acquisition of entire stake held by Blackstone in arm for Rs 850 crore on March 29.

Bajaj Healthcare fixed April 10 as record date for the purpose of bonus shares

PVR: Company opened 4 screens multiplex at The Celebration Bazaar, Khanna in Punjab and 5 screens multiplex at City Centre Mall, Guwahati in Assam.

Centrum Capital: Company has sold its entire equity holding in its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Centrum Defence System Limited and Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Limited.

Aurobindo Pharma clarified that the value of the products recalled is not material, we have not intimated to stock exchanges

Dr Lal PathLabs: Company unit approved acquisition of Bawankar Pathology.

Jet Airways: DGCA approves summer schedule of company till April 25 - CNBC-TV18.

Zee Media Corporation promoter 25FPS Media sold 13.4 lakh shares on March 1 - CNBC-TV18

Bulk deals on April 1

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Coromandel International: Board, on April 23, to consider the audited financial results of the company for the year ended March 2019.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Board to consider FY19 results & final dividend on April 9.

Infosys: Company to Announce fourth quarter and annual results on April 12.

: Company's officiails will meet Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research, Joindre Capital Services on April 2.