Stocks in the news: Biocon, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing, Aurobindo Pharma

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Biocon: US FDA issued 3 observations to the company's Malaysia facility.

Bharti Infratel: Source said DoT approval paves the way for the Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal. As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Bharti Airtel had extended the long stop date for the merger to February 24.

Bajaj Holdings: The company will pay Rs 40 per share interim dividend.

Bajaj Auto: The comapany will pay Rs 120 per share interim dividend.

Bajaj Finance: The company will pay Rs 10 per share interim dividend.

Bajaj Finserv: The company will pay Rs 5 per share interim dividend.

Arvind Fashions: CARE has cut the long-term rating to 'A-' from A.

PNB Housing Finance: Crisil has downgraded its long-term rating to CRISIL AA/Stable from AA+/Negative.

Reliance Communications (RCom): A meeting of the company's committee of creditors is scheduled to be held today. "The 18th meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Communications Ltd is scheduled to be convened on Monday, February 24, 2020," RCom said in a regulatory filing. No other details were disclosed.

PVR: Opened 5 screens multiplex at Nilamber Triumph Mall, Vadodara.

Indiabulls Housing: ICRA has cut the long-term rating to 'AA' from 'AA+'.

M&M: The company's unit will sell the entire stake in Cleansolar Renewable Energy, Divine Solren, Neo Solren.

Reliance Home Finance: The company has defaulted in payment of term loan from Federal Bank worth Rs 36 crore which was due on January 18.

GMR Infra: Competition Commission of India has given approval for the GMR group's proposed 49 percent stake sale in its airport business to France's Groupe ADP.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA inspection at Unit IV is still open and under review. Inspection at Unit IV was conducted by the US FDA from November 4-13, 2019.

Dr. Reddy's Labs: The company received EIR from the US FDA for Duvvada formulations manufacturing plant.

Yes Bank: ICRA cut bank's issuer rating to A- from A with a negative outlook.

Greenply Industries: As per a regulatory filing, CARE Ratings has given 'CARE AA-' ratings and has placed it on credit watch with negative implications for bank facilities worth Rs 378 crore.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank, Max Financial Services and Max Life have signed exclusivity agreements to explore the possibility of Axis Bank entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Max Life.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has executed an EPC agreement for the construction of a new greenfield airport at Rajkot in Gujarat.

UPL: The company's Mauritian subsidiary has raised $400 million (around Rs 2,840 crore) by issuing bonds. The proceeds would be used to repay the existing debt of UPL Corporation, it added.