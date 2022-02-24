English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine crisis | Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory to Indian nationals. Check out

    The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain, The Embassy of India in Kyiv noted

    Sounak Mukherjee
    February 24, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin massed between 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh troops along the Ukraine borders.

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin massed between 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh troops along the Ukraine borders.

    The Indian embassy in Kyiv has issued an important advisory to all Indians living in Ukraine, to stay safe, as Russia launched a special military operation this morning.

    “The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the advisory said.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates

    “All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it said, adding that further advisories would be issued for any updates.

    Hours after President Vladimir Putin started the military operation, Russian defence ministry announced that it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and air defence systems.

    Close

    Related stories

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why is World War 3 trending on Twitter?

    "Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".
    Sounak Mukherjee Chief Sub Editor, Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:52 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.