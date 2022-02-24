Russia-Ukraine crisis | Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory to Indian nationals. Check out

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin massed between 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh troops along the Ukraine borders.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has issued an important advisory to all Indians living in Ukraine, to stay safe, as Russia launched a special military operation this morning.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the advisory said.

Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it said, adding that further advisories would be issued for any updates.

Hours after President Vladimir Putin started the military operation, Russian defence ministry announced that it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and air defence systems.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why is World War 3 trending on Twitter?