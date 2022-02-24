Russia-Ukraine crisis: Why is World War 3 trending on Twitter?

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which has led to explosions being heard across Ukraine, has left the world stunned. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the operation early Thursday. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television.

The internet is condemning Moscow’s move on the neighbouring country, with sharing their concern on the rapid unfolding of events.



Trying to survive a pandemic while entering World War 3.

Users weighed in on how, just as the world is marking two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has triggered the mega crisis in Ukraine . “World War 3” and “WWIII” were among the trending hashtags on Twitter.



A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it…

i’m 25 years old and i’ve lived through 3 recessions, a pandemic and now apparently a world war. — dunwell (@crlb__) February 24, 2022

In a televised address, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia doesn't intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to demilitarise it and bring those who committed crimes to justice. As Putin spoke before dawn, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

US President Joe Biden said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life." In a statement issued shortly Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public on Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."