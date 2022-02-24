English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Kids holding colouring books’: Chilling ground reports from Ukraine after Russia action

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Explosions have been reported from several Ukrainian cities after Russian invasion.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: World leaders have condemned Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: World leaders have condemned Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.


    There is fear and panic in Ukraine after Russia launched military action against the country on Thursday.

    Since early morning, reports have been coming in of explosions in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and several other cities.

    In Kyiv, families with little children are taking shelter in basements, The Guardian journalist Luke Harding tweeted. “The kids are holding colouring books. Heart-breaking.”

    As air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klichko told residents: “We have to prevail.”

    Close

    Related stories

    “The worst enemy now is panic,” the mayor was quoted as saying by Harding. “Keep calm. Everyone not involved in critical city functions, stay home."

     

    Follow live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

     

    In Kharkhiv, a group of residents knelt and prayed in the city’s main square, CNN reported.

    At a hotel in Kramatorsk city, journalists hid in bomb shelters, said Lindsey Hilsum from British news network Channel 4. Others continued doing live broadcasts outside.

    World leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine. 

    United States President Joe Biden said the world was praying for Ukrainians suffering an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack by Russian military forces.

    “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's action had put countless lives at risk.

    "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:19 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.