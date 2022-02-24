English
    February 24, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Putin orders military operation on Ukraine; Biden condemns attack

    Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Explosions Rrocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.

    Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. Putin also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Russian Ukraine operation.

    US President Joe Biden said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack on Ukraine that

    he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

    Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news conference, told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions.

    To make very clear to President Putin and to our partners around the world that there will be significant consequences beyond what we have already done, should he invade further, she said.

    Hours after the breakaway regions issued their plea, at least five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on Thursday morning, a Reuters witness said. Four military trucks were seen heading to the scene.

    Airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or a cyber attack targeting air traffic control amid tensions with Russia, a conflict zone monitor said.

    "Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC Nightly News. "Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine."
    • February 24, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Goa CM seeks MEA's help for safe return of Goans from Ukraine
      Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safe return of Goans who are currently in the crisis-hit Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
      Sawant in a Twitter post said, "We are concerned about the Goans in Ukraine who are considering to return to India in the light of ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. I request Union Minister for External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji for help in the safe return of Goans. I am keeping track of the situation. Goa's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in this connection. Goa's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in this connection.
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
      India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine. The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. As the UNSC meeting was underway, during which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to Putin to stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. 

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Oil prices break $100 on Russian 'military operation' in Ukraine
      Oil prices soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, apparently realising fears he would invade. Brent surged to $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe. WTI hit $95.54. It came after Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Explosions heard in Kyviv, Eastern Ukraine
      Explosions were heard in Kyviv, Mariupol in eastern Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to defend separatists in the east of the country, and "demilitarise and de-nazify" its pro-Western neighbour. He denounced what he called a "genocide" orchestrated by Ukraine and NATO aggression
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Putin orders military operations in Ukraine, demands Kyiv forces surrender
      Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv. Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| India At UNSC: Ukraine situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis
      UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on the Ukraine crisis.

    • February 24, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Biden says world will hold Russia accountable
      Biden condemns 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' by Russia against Ukraine - warns of 'catastrophic loss of life and human suffering'

    • February 24, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine': UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
      United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates| Special flight of Ukraine International Airlines landed at Delhi Airport
       A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students: An official of Ukraine International Airlines in India
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine: AFP
      Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television.

    • February 24, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'
      United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting Wednesday night. "President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died."
       

    • February 24, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| ''We are here to ask Russia to stop": US Representative
      We will continue to respond to Russia's action with unity. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table...Russia literally has violated Ukraine's sovereignty: US Representative

