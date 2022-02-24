Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Putin orders military operation on Ukraine; Biden condemns attack

Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Goa CM seeks MEA's help for safe return of Goans from Ukraine
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safe return of Goans who are currently in the crisis-hit Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
Sawant in a Twitter post said, "We are concerned about the Goans in Ukraine who are considering to return to India in the light of ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. I request Union Minister for External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji for help in the safe return of Goans. I am keeping track of the situation. Goa's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in this connection.