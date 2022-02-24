Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Putin orders military operation on Ukraine; Biden condemns attack

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. Putin also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Russian Ukraine operation.

US President Joe Biden said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack on Ukraine that

he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life."

Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days are just a beginning.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news conference, told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions.

To make very clear to President Putin and to our partners around the world that there will be significant consequences beyond what we have already done, should he invade further, she said.

Hours after the breakaway regions issued their plea, at least five explosions were heard in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on Thursday morning, a Reuters witness said. Four military trucks were seen heading to the scene.

Airlines should stop flying over any part of Ukraine because of the risk of an unintended shootdown or a cyber attack targeting air traffic control amid tensions with Russia, a conflict zone monitor said.

"Russia has positioned its forces at the final point of readiness," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC Nightly News. "Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine."