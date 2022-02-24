World leaders react on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on February 24, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Missiles rained down on its cities and residents fled after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would aim to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation." Following is a rundown of reactions from political leaders and other senior figures shaping events after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in the WW2 years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks." (Image: AP)

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg: "This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion...” "Peace on our continent has been shattered Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path...” "We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive." (Image: Reuters)

U.S President Joe Biden: "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering...” "I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia." (Image: Reuters)

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen: "President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe...” "We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise. "In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market." (Image: Reuters)

European Commission Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell: "These are among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War. The EU will respond in the strongest possible terms and agree on the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented." (Image: Reuters)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Putin is bringing suffering and destruction to his direct neighbours, he is violating the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine. He is endangering the lives of countless innocent people (and)... the peace order on our continent. For all that there is no justification. This is Putin's war."

French President Emmanuel Macron: "The events of last night mark a turning point in the history of Europe.” “We will respond to this act of war without weakness, with cold blood, determination and unity." (Image: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine...” "This is a catastrophe for our continent." (Image: Reuters)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: "We have our allies at our side..." "Together we will do whatever it takes to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, Europe's security, and the integrity of the international order based on the rules and values we all share." (Image: Reuters)