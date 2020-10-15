Apple iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 25,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Here are five alternate Android smartphones

Apple iPhone SE, the most affordable iPhone launched in 2020 in India, is receiving a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Apple iPhone SE price in India will drop to Rs 25,999 for the 64GB model during the Flipkart sale.

At a price tag of Rs 25,999, the iPhone SE 2020 is a great buy for someone who is looking to try out the iOS platform. You get a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, and Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the fastest processor in its price range. However, the design might feel dated for many as many Android smartphones under Rs 30,000 offer a near bezel-less design. If not the iPhone SE 2020, here are some Android alternative smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. You can also check our iPhone SE review here.

OnePlus Nord | Perhaps the closest to the iPhone SE 2020 when it comes to performance, the OnePlus Nord is a great buy for someone looking for a smartphone under Rs 30,000. While the 6GB RAM variant starts at Rs 24,999, it only comes with 64GB storage, which might not be enough for all. You can get the 8GB + 128GB model for Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check our OnePlus Nord Review here.

Samsung Galaxy M51 | If you are someone who consumes a lot of media on their smartphone, the Galaxy M51 with its 7,000 mAh battery and an AMOLED screen is certainly a great buying option for you. The deal gets sweeter during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, where Galaxy M51 price drops to Rs 22,499. Check our Samsung Galaxy M51 review here.

Realme X3 SuperZoom | Realme X3 SuperZoom price drops down to Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone features a flagship-grade Snapdragon 855+ processor and a quad-camera setup with a Periscope camera lens. Click here to check our Realme X3 SuperZoom Review.

Vivo V20 | If you want a smartphone primarily for its design, the Vivo V20 could be among your buying options. The smartphone's Sunset Melody colour throws different shades of blue, pink, and orange when you look at it from a different angle. Moreover, Vivo V20 is only 7.38mm thick. Check our Vivo V20 first impressions here.

Oppo F17 Pro | Another sleek smartphone under Rs 25,000 is the Oppo F17 Pro. The smartphone is only 7.48mm thick and weighs only 164 grams. Oppo F17 price is set at Rs 22,990 in India. You can check our Oppo F17 Pro review by clicking here.