Flipkart Big Billion Days go live today | Best deals - iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days go live on October 15 at 12 noon for Plus members Moneycontrol News Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals goes live today at 12 pm for Flipkart Plus members. The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts and offers during its biggest sale. Here are some of the best Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 25,999 | During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone SE will be available at its lowest price ever. Flipkart has confirmed that the iPhone SE 2020 will be available for Rs 25,999 for the 64GB variant. iPhone SE was launched in April for Rs 42,500 in India iPhone XR for Rs 37,999 | Apple iPhone XR will be available at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers. The premium Apple smartphone recently received a price cut after the iPhone 12 India price was announced and is officially available at an MRP of Rs 47,900. Flipkart Plus members can avail this deal starting October 15 at 12 pm. Xbox Series X and Series S | The Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are arriving in India in November. However, the upcoming Xbox console will set you back 50K, and we assume the PS5 will be the same. But the toned-down Xbox Series S is getting a price cut on Flipkart, even before it launches. The Xbox Series S will be available for Rs 29,999, which is a big deal considering the console has not yet launched. The Xbox Series S will be available for purchase in India on November 10 for Rs 34,990. LG G8X | Possibly the most-discounted smartphone during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the LG G8x with a dual-screen design will be available for Rs 19,999. Considering the G8X ThinQ is a 2019 flagship, the phone is still pretty capable, making this arguably one of the best deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Samsung Galaxy S20+ | Another flagship smartphone receiving a massive discount as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals is the Galaxy S20+. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999, down from its Rs 83,000 launch price. Moreover, As part of the Upgrade Plan, you will only have to pay 70 percent of the Galaxy S20+ price, or any Samsung phone for that matter. After using the Galaxy S20+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device. Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available for Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The offer can be availed only on prepaid transactions. Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched earlier this month for Rs 15,499 and comes in two storage options. iPhone 11 Pro will be available for Rs 79,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Apple has officially discontinued selling the iPhone 11 Pro in India after the iPhone 12 launch. However, the premium iPhone can be purchased at a heavily discounted price during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Motorola One Fusion+ will be available for Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone under Rs 20,000 is a great option for the ones who want an all-screen smartphone with stock Android experience. Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom | During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will receive a Rs 3,000 discount. The smartphones will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ can be bought for Rs 54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Moreover, you can choose to pay only Rs 38,998 with the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan. After using the Galaxy Note 10+ for a year, you can either exchange it for a new phone or pay the remaining amount and keep using the device. Moto G9 | Moto G9 price drop during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale puts it among the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The smartphone will be available for Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. First Published on Oct 15, 2020 09:33 am