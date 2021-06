The Tech Weekender: iPadOS, iOS 15 features at WWDC 2021; Battlegrounds Mobile India release; Mi 11 Lite India launch; and more

Apple has officially taken the lid off iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The new update coming to iPadOS doesn’t seem like a major overhaul but aim to make the iPad a more productive machine. At WWDC 2021, Apple’s SVP, Craig Federighi said, “with iPad OS, we build distinct capabilities, making it possible for the iPad to become whatever you need it to be.” Click here to check the best iPadOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021.