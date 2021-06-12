MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

The Tech Weekender: iPadOS, iOS 15 features at WWDC 2021; Battlegrounds Mobile India release; Mi 11 Lite India launch; and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ending June 12.

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
Apple iOS 15 is finally here! The software took centre stage at WWDC 2021, Apple biggest software event of the year. iOS 15 will be available for public beta testing in July, while the final version will make its way on the new iPhone 13 models that are slated to come in September or October. To check the best iOS 15 features, click here .
Apple iOS 15 is finally here! The software took centre stage at WWDC 2021, Apple biggest software event of the year. iOS 15 will be available for public beta testing in July, while the final version will make its way on the new iPhone 13 models that are slated to come in September or October. To check the best iOS 15 features, click here.
WWDC 2021 announcements include the all-new macOS Monterey. The upcoming macOS update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year. Apple has introduced a bunch of new macOS features at the WWDC 2021. Click here to check some of the best macOS features announced at the Apple event.
WWDC 2021 announcements include the all-new macOS Monterey. The upcoming macOS update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year. Apple has introduced a bunch of new macOS features at the WWDC 2021. Click here to check some of the best macOS features announced at the Apple event.
Apple has officially taken the lid off iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The new update coming to iPadOS doesn’t seem like a major overhaul but aim to make the iPad a more productive machine. At WWDC 2021, Apple’s SVP, Craig Federighi said, “with iPad OS, we build distinct capabilities, making it possible for the iPad to become whatever you need it to be.” Click here to check the best iPadOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021.
Apple has officially taken the lid off iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The new update coming to iPadOS doesn’t seem like a major overhaul but aim to make the iPad a more productive machine. At WWDC 2021, Apple’s SVP, Craig Federighi said, “with iPad OS, we build distinct capabilities, making it possible for the iPad to become whatever you need it to be.” Click here to check the best iPadOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021.
Battlegrounds Mobile India release date announcement is imminent. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser of the game on Facebook. The teaser image states that “it’s almost time” for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch.
Battlegrounds Mobile India release date announcement is imminent. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser of the game on Facebook. The teaser image states that “it’s almost time” for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch.
In February, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) was subjected to a vicious cyber-attack that saw the company being held for ransom. After refusing to pay the hackers and telling the world about it through a tweet, it now appears that the original data breach may have been worse than what was originally suspected. Click here for more details .
In February, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) was subjected to a vicious cyber-attack that saw the company being held for ransom. After refusing to pay the hackers and telling the world about it through a tweet, it now appears that the original data breach may have been worse than what was originally suspected. Click here for more details.
Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher of popular gaming titles like Battlefield, FIFA 21, etc., has revealed that hackers have stolen some of its valuable data. The hacked data includes the game source code and related tools. EA claims that no player data was lost during the breach. Click here for more details.
Electronic Arts (EA), the publisher of popular gaming titles like Battlefield, FIFA 21, etc., has revealed that hackers have stolen some of its valuable data. The hacked data includes the game source code and related tools. EA claims that no player data was lost during the breach. Click here for more details.
OnePlus has officially dropped its second Nord smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition or CE 5G is a mid-tier smartphone that aims to take on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Mi 10i, iQOO Z3, and Realme X7. It packs a 5G chipset, high-refresh-rate display, a sizeable battery, fast charging, a slim form factor, and a triple-camera setup. For specs and pricing details, click here .
OnePlus has officially dropped its second Nord smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition or CE 5G is a mid-tier smartphone that aims to take on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Mi 10i, iQOO Z3, and Realme X7. It packs a 5G chipset, high-refresh-rate display, a sizeable battery, fast charging, a slim form factor, and a triple-camera setup. For specs and pricing details, click here.
India’s Twitter alternative Koo is working on its own Spaces-like audio feature and is planning to launch it in a month, its founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna told Moneycontrol. “We will have a group audio feature in the Koo app soon, in a month maximum,” Radhakrishna said .
India’s Twitter alternative Koo is working on its own Spaces-like audio feature and is planning to launch it in a month, its founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna told Moneycontrol. “We will have a group audio feature in the Koo app soon, in a month maximum,” Radhakrishna said.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite will join the likes of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite will make its debut in India on June 22 at 12:00 noon.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite will join the likes of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite will make its debut in India on June 22 at 12:00 noon.
Microsoft announced that they will be opening the Xbox Cloud Gaming Platform to everyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the coming few weeks. The company also announced that they are building their own streaming devices that will completely eliminate the need for owning gaming-specific hardware. For more details, click here .
Microsoft announced that they will be opening the Xbox Cloud Gaming Platform to everyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the coming few weeks. The company also announced that they are building their own streaming devices that will completely eliminate the need for owning gaming-specific hardware. For more details, click here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Jun 12, 2021 01:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey