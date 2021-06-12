The Tech Weekender: iPadOS, iOS 15 features at WWDC 2021; Battlegrounds Mobile India release; Mi 11 Lite India launch; and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date announcement is imminent. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has dropped a new teaser of the game on Facebook. The teaser image states that “it’s almost time” for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in its Mi 11 series in India. The Mi 11 Lite will join the likes of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite will make its debut in India on June 22 at 12:00 noon.