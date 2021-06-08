WWDC 2021: MacOS Monterey announced at Apple event brings Universal Control, Shortcuts, AirPlay to Mac

WWDC 2021 announcements include the all-new macOS Monterey. The upcoming macOS update will roll out to eligible MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and other Mac devices later this year. Apple has introduced a bunch of new macOS features at the WWDC 2021. Here are some of the best macOS features announced at the Apple event.

Universal Control

Probably the best feature announced at WWDC 2021, Universal Control lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices. This could be useful for sketching a drawing on an iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

AirPlay on Mac

Apple is bringing AirPlay to Mac. Once rolled out, users can play, present, or share movies, games, photos, etc. from their iPhone or iPad right to their Mac. The high-fidelity sound system on the Mac can also be used as an AirPlay speaker to play music or podcasts. Moreover, users can use their Mac as a secondary speaker for multi-room audio.

FaceTime improvements

SharePlay is a common feature across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12. It enables users to have shared experiences while on a FaceTime call. They can share their favourite music, TV shows, movies, projects, etc. with friends and family in real-time.

FaceTime also comes with spatial audio. It also features Voice Isolation, ensuring the user’s voice is crystal clear while eliminating background noise using machine learning. It also brings Portrait mode on FaceTime to blur out the background.

Privacy

Apple has always centred privacy around its software features. Mail Privacy Protection let users choose whether emails can collect information about their Mail activity, and the Mac recording indicator now shows which app is accessing Mac’s microphone.

Shortcuts

Apple is bringing Shortcuts to the Mac. It lets users accomplish tasks with the apps they use the most. Users can use the Shortcuts Editor on Mac to customise shortcuts to match their workflows. Shortcuts is integrated throughout macOS, including the menu bar, Finder, Spotlight, and even hands-free with Siri.

Quick Note

Quick Note is a new way for users to jot down notes on any app or website systemwide, making it easy to capture thoughts and ideas wherever inspiration strikes. Users can also add links from an app to their Quick Note to create context, even on a website in Safari or an address in Maps.

Focus

Focus is a new addition that helps users prioritise incoming notifications depending on their ongoing activity or situation. Users can signal their status to let others know when they are focusing and not available. When a user has Focus set on one device, it automatically sets across their other devices and can be customised based on their current activity.

All these features and more roll out to users later this year. The developer preview for macOS Monterey is live and public beta rolls out in July 2021.