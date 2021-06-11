MARKET NEWS

Xbox's Cloud Gaming platform will be open to all soon, all you need is a browser

In the coming few weeks, Microsoft's cloud gaming platform will be available to anyone with access to a browser

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST

Microsoft is going all out on gaming.

Microsoft announced that they will be opening the Xbox Cloud Gaming Platform to everyone with a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the coming few weeks. The company also announced that they are building their own streaming devices that will completely eliminate the need for owning gaming specific hardware.

Microsoft is also teaming up with various TV manufacturers to bring the Xbox Game Pass experience directly into Smart TVs. Which means all you are going to need is a controller.

"Gaming is fundamentally aligned with our mission as a company. When you talk about Xbox's mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement to the press.

"Which I absolutely love, that is precisely aligned with Microsoft's mission, which is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," Nadella added.

Gamer's with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play games in their browsers in the coming few weeks. This works on almost any device with access to Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Apple's Safari browser.

Later this year, Microsoft will also be expanding its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to other countries including Brazil, Australia, Mexico and Japan.

In case you are wondering, Xbox Game Pass is already in India and is available on both Windows 10 and Xbox consoles. The basic plan without cloud gaming services costs Rs 489 a month and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs 699 a month.
