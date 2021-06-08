WWDC 2021: Apple introduces iOS15 at WWDC 2021, check out new features and updates

Apple iOS 15 is finally here! The software took centre stage at WWDC 2021, Apple biggest software event of the year. iOS 15 will be available for public beta testing in July, while the final version will make its way on the new iPhone 13 models that are slated to come in September or October. So, what are the key highlights coming to iOS 15; stick around to find out.

Compatibility

The first and the most important aspect of iOS 15 is device compatibility. The new version of iOS will be compatible with the iPhone 6s and beyond, including the first-gen iPhone SE. The 7th Gen iPod Touch will also enjoy iOS15 compatibility.

FaceTime

FaceTime is also receiving big updates, bringing spatial audio and a scheduled call feature. Additionally, FaceTime will also be accessible on a browser on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices. The spatial audio feature in FaceTime is designed to make the app "more natural, comfortable and lifelike." There’s also a new SharePlay feature coming to FaceTime, head on over to the link for more information.

iMessage

With competition ramping up in the messaging app segment, it is only natural that Apple has introduced some minor tweaks to iMessage, its in-house messaging service. You can now swipe through photos directly from the preview without it taking up the entirety of the screen. You will also be able to leave quick reactions to photos and view them in a grid. Users will also be able to pin a message thread. Additionally, iMessage will support new ways to share content with the new ‘Shared with You’ feature that is available in Apple News, Music, Photos, Safari, Podcasts, and the Apple TV app.

Notifications

iOS 15 will also bring big changes to notifications. Apple is tweaking notifications’ appearance for better visibility, which includes larger app icons. Notification Summary is a new system that will allow you to batch certain notifications together and view them in a single tile as opposed to a long string.

The systemwide DND mode will now show an ‘away’ status, so a person sending an iMessage will know that the receiver won’t be notified immediately. Although there is an option to override this in the case of an emergency. Lastly, “Focus” profiles will allow users to prioritize which notifications they receive for a particular set of apps.

Live Text

Apple is gearing up to take on Google Lens with a new feature called Live Text. This feature will use AI to recognize text in photos through Apple’s Camera app. Live Text will allow users to turn photos of recipes or instruction into digitizing text without having to type it all out. Live Text will be able to recognize text in over seven different languages. This is hardly a new feature for smartphones as Google and Samsung already have similar tools.

Maps

With iOS 15, Siri Knowledge will enable recognition of landmarks and items in the Gallery. Apple Maps will receive more detailed maps in select cities as well as help with AR positioning and directions. It will also support 3D layered paths for walking navigation. Transit navigation will work with Apple Watch to display the next step in your journey.

Wallet

Apple Wallet will now incorporate Ultra-Wideband technology to work with smart car keys, allowing users to automatically start a supported car without having to remove their iPhone. Some states in the US will also allow users to add their Identity Card to Wallet so they can be used to pass security checkpoints.

Weather

Lastly, the Weather app is also getting some new features with data and layouts that change based on conditions with variants in the graphics aimed at helping users understand wind, UV, and barometric pressure data. Additionally, temperatures, precipitation, and air quality will also be displayed on high-res weather maps