WWDC 2021: Apple introduces new features to FaceTime, including Android and Windows support

The tech giant also announced a new feature at WWDC 2021 that will bring video and music sharing to FaceTime.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 11:28 PM IST

Apple is making some major improvements to FaceTime. The Cupertino-based tech giant is bringing spatial audio and a schedule call feature to the app. FaceTime is also set to get browser support on Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices.

What is Spatial Audio?

Spatial audio on FaceTime will significantly improve audio, making it sound like people talking to you are in the same room. Additionally, voice isolation will dampen ambient noise and prioritize the voice of the speaker.

Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering said; "You can generate a link for a FaceTime call and share it anywhere.” The feature will also help users plan ahead for a call.

What are the other new FaceTime features?

Apple has introduced a new Portrait Mode in FaceTime which also blurs your background, letting you take calls without having to worry about messy backgrounds. With the new updates to FaceTime, Apple seems to be looking to go toe-to-toe with Zoom.

The tech giant also announced a new feature at WWDC 2021 that will bring video and music sharing to FaceTime. The feature, SharePlay, allows users to watch or listen to content in sync with everyone else on a call. SharePlay is made possible by casting the content to an Apple TV device while on a call or on the same screen by using Picture in Picture.

SharePlay is an API that developers can integrate their services into, with Disney+, HBO Max, TikTok, Hulu, Twitch, and several others already on board. The new features are expected to arrive on FaceTime with the iOS 15 update in the fall. Check out all the latest developments from WWDC 2021 right here.
