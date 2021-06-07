MARKET NEWS

June 07, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST

Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates | iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and more, what to expect at Apple’s 2021 developer conference

Apple WWDC live updates: Apple is few hours away from kickstarting its marquee event where it is expected to unveil iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to announce lossless audio service today post the event. Rumours are rife that Apple will also unveil a new MacBook Pro. The device is expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch models. Follow along right here for all the news as it breaks straight from the event.

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

    In case you are wondering on how to tune in to the Apple’s WWDC 2021, you can tune into the live stream here. Once again, the event will be in a virtual studio due to the on-going pandemic.

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST

    Apple will announce the next iteration of its software for the iPhone at the Apple Event. The company is also expected to announce some of the best iOS 15 features at its developer event. These features will roll out via an OTA update later this year. 

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST

    A cool little easter egg

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
  • June 07, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST
  • June 07, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST

    Tipster @L0vetodream thinks that Apple will not launch a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021. The tipster said so in a quoted tweet by DuanRui that asked users about the possibility of a new MacBook Pro.

    Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the redesigned MacBook Pro will launch at WWDC 2021. This was followed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who suggested the possibility of the new MacBook Pro in Summer 2021. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ also claimed that Apple has a “few surprises” in-store.

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST

    Reports suggest that the new MacBook Pro will come in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. Both variants will have a mini-LED display, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has already introduced the new display tech on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro

    The upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro models are tipped to get a major design overhaul. The lower-end 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro is codenamed J314, whereas the 16-inch variant is codenamed J316. Both models will come with a redesigned chassis and magnetic charging.  

  • June 07, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST

    Apple typically uses WWDC as a stage to unveil the software for all its devices. However, there have been a few instances in the past where the company has announced hardware products at the developer event. The Mac Pro (2019), iMac Pro (2017), HomePod (2017) are a few of the products launched in recent years at the WWDC. It would not be a surprise if Apple launches the much-rumored MacBook Pro at its software-focused event on June 7.

    A number of credible sources have reported about the possibility of a new MacBook Pro launch at the WWDC 2021. Tipster Jon Prosser recently claimed that the new, redesigned MacBook Pro will launch at WWDC 2021. This was followed by another report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed some of the key MacBook Pro specifications ahead of the launch event. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ also claimed that Apple has a “few surprises” in-store.

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

    Apple is also rumoured to launch a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021. It will launch in 14-inch and 16-inch models with a redesigned chassis and more ports, according to some leaks.

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:57 PM IST

    Apple is expected to announce a slew of updates for its portfolio. These include iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. Apple is likely to focus on privacy more than the visual overhaul. Reports also suggest that iPadOS 15 will get some major improvements this year. Stick around for all the updates right here.

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

    Apple is going to announce the release date for their lossless audio service today. The announcement will be made after the keynote finishes. It is scheduled to start at 12 pm PT on June 7, which is 12.30 am on June 8 in India.

  • June 07, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

    Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference will go live in some time. Stay tuned here for up-to-date information on what Apple will showing off.

