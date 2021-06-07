Apple WWDC 2021 Live Updates | iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, and more, what to expect at Apple’s 2021 developer conference

June 07, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST

Tipster @L0vetodream thinks that Apple will not launch a new MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021. The tipster said so in a quoted tweet by DuanRui that asked users about the possibility of a new MacBook Pro.

Previously, tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the redesigned MacBook Pro will launch at WWDC 2021. This was followed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who suggested the possibility of the new MacBook Pro in Summer 2021. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives’ also claimed that Apple has a “few surprises” in-store.