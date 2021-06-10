OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED Display, 64 MP Triple Cameras

OnePlus has officially dropped its second Nord smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord Core Edition or CE 5G is a mid-tier smartphone that aims to take on the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Mi 10i (Review), iQOO Z3, and Realme X7 (Review). It packs a 5G chipset, high-refresh-rate display, a sizeable battery, fast charging, a slim form factor, and a triple-camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a starting price of Rs 22,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Nord CE 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants that are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. OnePlus is offering several discount offers with the phone, including gifts worth Rs 2,699 for pre-order customers and a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.

The OnePlus Nord CE is available in three colour options – Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray. The phone will be available for pre-order on the OnePlus Store and Amazon India from June 11, while the first sale will commence on June 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The new Nord handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Plus charging support. The handset runs on Android 11 with the latest OxygenOS 11 on top.

The latest OnePlus Nord handset sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. The panel has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G measures just 7.99mm thick and weighs 170g. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.