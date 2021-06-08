WWDC 2021: Apple unveils the all new iPadOS 15, aims to bring big improvements to multi-tasking

Apple has officially taken the lid off iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The announcement comes only weeks after the brand introduced its most powerful iPad devices. The new updates to iPadOS are designed to improve multitasking on the iPad.

The new update coming to iPadOS doesn’t seem like a major overhaul but aim to make the iPad a more productive machine. At WWDC 2021, Apple’s SVP, Craig Federighi said, “with iPad OS, we build distinct capabilities, making it possible for the iPad to become whatever you need it to be.”

Widgets

Widgets are getting a big overhaul on iPadOS 15 and are now larger and more dynamic. While Widgets could only be placed in the Today View sidebar on iPadOS 14, the new version of iPadOS will allow you to stick them anywhere.

App Library

Additionally, the App Library is also coming to the iPad. The feature, which was added to the iPhone in 2020, will allow you to have a less cluttered home screen, presenting a more organized view of the apps. The iPad Library on iPadOS 15 will be located in the dock.

Split View

One of the biggest boons to multitasking on the iPad will be the addition of the new Split View system. This drop-down menu on the top of the screen will unlock several multi-tasking and multi-window options. A new “Shelf” feature will also make it easier to group screens and switch between them. The feature is a huge improvement over how split-view currents work on iPads and is aimed at helping users increase productivity.

QuickNote & Translate

Another new feature is QuickNote which is a more convenient way to allow users to float a note-taking window over the top of any other app. The feature allows users to take notes without switching between apps. iPadOS 15 is also getting a dedicated Translate app.

Swift Playgrounds

For professionals, a new version of Swift Playgrounds will allow users to create and submit apps for the iPad and the iPhone to the App Store. This marks a huge upgrade as iPad users will be able to submit apps without using a Mac, which seems like a step in the right direction considering the iPad just got a whole lot more powerful with the new M1 chip.

The new features for iPadOS 15 will be available later this year, while public beta testing rolling out soon.