Apple iPad Pro 2021 launched with Mini-LED Display, M1 Chip, LiDAR Scanner: All you need to know

Apple just concluded its first major product event of 2021. Spring Loaded has given Apple fans a ton of reasons to be excited for 2021. However, of all the new showcases, nothing compares to the new iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Pro Price in India

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 99,900, while the 11-inch model is available for as low as Rs 71,900. The iPad Pro models are available in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Both 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models are available in several storage configurations, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The Wi-Fi model for the iPad Pro starts from Rs 71,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model is available from Rs 85,900.

Apple iPad Pro Specs

The new iPad Pro 2021 is powered by Apple’s custom M1 chip, which delivers up to 50 percent faster CPU and up to 40 percent faster GPU performance than the A12Z chip. The tablet can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The iPad Pro also gets a Thunderbolt port with peak transfer speeds of 40Gbps. The Thunderbolt port can also handle an external monitor with 6K resolution as well as 10 gigabit Ethernet.

While the 11-inch iPad Pro model still uses the regular Liquid Retina (600 nits of peak brightness) panel, the 12.9-inch variant is equipped with a new mini-LED panel. Apple calls it the Liquid Retina XDR display. The panel features a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and can achieve 1,000 nits full-screen brightness. The display supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG imaging formats. The panel uses 10,000 mini-LEDs grouped into 2,500 local dimming zones. The screens on both models feature adaptive 120Hz refresh rates.

The new iPad Pro models have optional 5G connectivity, including mmWave in the US. For the cameras, the iPad Pros has a new TrueDepth camera and a 12 MP ultrawide-angle lens on the front. Apart from the front cameras, you also get a LiDAR scanner on the back as well as the 12 MP primary sensor and 10 MP ultrawide lens. This enables better low light performance, helps with autofocus, and supports Smart HDR 3.