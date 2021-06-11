CD Projekt Red shares update on cyberattack, says data breach much worse than expected

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 studio CD Projekt Red has shared an update regarding the data breach that happened in February

In February, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) was subjected to a vicious cyberattack that saw the company being held for ransom . After refusing to pay the hackers and telling the world about it through a tweet, it now appears that the original data breach may have been worse than what was originally suspected.

The company has now learned new information and have reason to believe that the data procured during the hack is now being leaked online.

CDPR has said they have yet to confirm the exact contents of the data and have reason to believe that it may include current/former employee and contractor details along with source code from their games. They also cannot confirm if the data has been manipulated in any way.

The company says they are working with the law enforcement and have contacted the appropriate authorities in regards to the matter. Since the breach, CDPR has beefed up security internally including next-generation firewalls and a new IT infrastructure.

In closing, the company says that they, "will do everything in our power to protect the privacy of our employees, as well as all other involved parties. We are committed and prepared to take action against parties sharing the data in question."